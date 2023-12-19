India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Despite fifties from Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul, India stumbles at 211

In the 2nd ODI clash between India and South Africa, Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul displayed promising fifties, yet India faced a setback, being bowled out for 211 in 46.2 overs in Gqeberha.

In the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa, despite notable fifties from Sai Sudharsan (62 off 83) and KL Rahul (56 off 64 balls), India struggled to make an impact as they were bowled out for 211 in 46.2 overs in Gqeberha. While Sudharsan and Rahul showed promise with their performances, other Indian batters failed to make significant contributions. Nandre Burger emerged as the standout bowler, claiming 3 wickets for 30 runs in his 10-over spell.

The pitch conditions, favouring pacers, were effectively utilized by the South African bowlers. Burger, dismissing Gaikwad early on, set the tone for the bowling attack. The pitch exhibited variations in bounce, posing challenges for the Indian batsmen, and South Africa capitalised on these conditions to their advantage. The home team, being more accustomed to the conditions, appears well-positioned to chase down the target. Stay tuned for live updates on the India vs South Africa encounter.