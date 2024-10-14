India knocked out of Women's T20 World Cup 2024 following New Zealand's 54-run win over Pakistan

India's hopes of advancing to the semifinals of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 were dashed on Monday as New Zealand secured a convincing 54-run victory over Pakistan in Dubai, marking their first semifinal appearance since the 2016 tournament.

India's hopes of advancing to the semifinals of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 were dashed on Monday as New Zealand secured a convincing 54-run victory over Pakistan in Dubai, marking their first semifinal appearance since the 2016 tournament.

India's path to the semifinals hinged on a Pakistan victory, despite Pakistan having an inferior Net Run Rate compared to India.

New Zealand struggled initially, posting a modest total of 110 for six in their 20 overs, which gave Pakistan a fighting chance. However, Pakistan's batting lineup faltered dramatically, collapsing to just 56 runs in 11.4 overs. With this win, New Zealand finished Group A with three victories out of four matches, advancing to the semifinals.

Australia finished at the top of the group with eight points, while New Zealand secured second place with six points. India's defeat to New Zealand in their tournament opener ultimately cost them a chance to reach the semifinals.

Spinner Amelia Kerr claimed three wickets, but it was seamers Lea Tahuhu (1/8) and Eden Carson (2/7) who truly broke the game open for New Zealand.

Pakistan needed to chase down the target in under 12 overs to qualify but fell short, getting bowled out before that.

Earlier, Pakistan's bowlers put in a commendable effort, restricting New Zealand to a modest total. Openers Suzie Bates (28) and Georgia Plimmer (17) contributed 41 runs for the opening partnership, and just when it seemed they had established a solid foundation, the Pakistani spinners turned the tide.

Off-break bowler Omaima Sohail (1/14 in 4 overs) and left-arm orthodox Nashra Sandhu (3/18 in 4 overs) were exceptional during the middle overs, delivering 21 dot balls and taking four wickets while conceding only 29 runs between them.

Latest Videos