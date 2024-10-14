Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes returns as England captain against Pakistan for Multan clash; see playing XI

    England's cricket team is set to welcome back their captain, Ben Stokes, for the second Test against Pakistan this week after a two-month hiatus due to a torn hamstring.

    England's cricket team is set to welcome back their captain, Ben Stokes, for the second Test against Pakistan this week after a two-month hiatus due to a torn hamstring. Stokes, who has been intensively rehabilitating, is poised to replace Chris Woakes in one of the two changes to the squad from the first Test. Matthew Potts also joins the lineup, taking the place of the rested Gus Atkinson.

    Following a commanding innings victory in the first Test, England is preparing for a lower-scoring contest on a pitch that has been used previously. The surface has undergone heavy watering but has begun to dry out under the sun during two practice days. The condition of the pitch is expected to heavily favor spinners, presenting a tactical challenge for both teams.

    James Anderson, England's fast-bowling consultant, spoke about the likely impact of the pitch on the game: "It could be a big week for the spinners," he stated on Sunday. While Stokes has participated in bowling drills during training, he will serve as England's third seam option alongside Potts and Brydon Carse. Anderson noted, "I don't know about his full share… but he's still looking at contributing a pretty decent amount with the ball."

    The seamers had a taxing outing in the first Test, with Atkinson bowling 39 overs, Carse 38, and Woakes 35. Both Atkinson and Woakes played all six Tests of England's home summer and have been rested due to the quick turnaround between matches. In contrast, Carse should be in good shape following a suspension that kept him off the field during June, July, and August.

    Ben Duckett has recovered from a dislocated thumb sustained on the second evening of the first Test and retains his spot at the top of the batting order. Meanwhile, Jamie Smith will move down to No. 7 to accommodate Stokes's return to his favored No. 6 position.

    Despite a lackluster performance from Shoaib Bashir in the first Test, where he recorded match figures of 1 for 156, England has opted to maintain the same spin duo of Jack Leach and Bashir. Rehan Ahmed remains as an alternative spin option in the squad. Additionally, Warwickshire and England Under-19s leg-spinner Tazeem Ali, who is currently on holiday in Pakistan, has been honing his skills in the nets this week.

    England XI: 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Ollie Pope, 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Ben Stokes (capt), 7 Jamie Smith (wk), 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Matthew Potts, 10 Jack Leach, 11 Shoaib Bashir

    As England prepares for this crucial Test match, all eyes will be on Stokes as he seeks to make an impactful return. The second Test promises to be a thrilling contest as both teams adapt to the unique challenges posed by the Multan pitch.

