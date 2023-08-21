Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs Ireland 2023: Rinku Singh, who lived up to fan expectations on debut, reflects on remarkable show

    After India's convincing 33-run victory over Ireland in the second T20 International, Rinku Singh reflects on his outstanding performance that earned him the Player of the Match award.

    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

    India secured a victory of 33 runs against Ireland in the second T20 International, with Rinku Singh making a notable entry in the team with a powerful 38 runs off 21 balls. Jasprit Bumrah, the skipper for the day, expressed his contentment with the young players in the national squad, highlighting their ability to perform without the weight of excessive expectations. Bumrah, who achieved his first series victory as captain, led a young team that showcased their talents against Ireland. Singh's explosive performance in his 'Blue' jersey marked a significant highlight of the match.

    Bumrah expressed his satisfaction with the team's depth, acknowledging the challenge of selecting an XI due to the players' eagerness and confidence. He stressed the importance of setting aside the burden of expectations to allow players to perform at their best without unnecessary pressure. The skipper emphasised that players should avoid carrying the weight of expectations and focus on delivering their true potential.

    Singh, named Player of the Match, was thrilled that his years of hard work culminated in this achievement. Drawing parallels from his performances in the IPL, Singh maintained his confidence and composure during the game. During the post-match presentation ceremony, Bumrah playfully asked Singh if he listens to his captain, to which Singh responded with an endearing smile, confirming his willingness to follow his captain's guidance. He expressed his delight at receiving the Man of the Match award in his debut game, highlighting the satisfaction of his efforts finally paying off after a decade of playing.

    "I am feeling very good. I was trying to do what I have done in the IPL. I was very confident and tried to stay calm. I listen to the captain (smiles). I am feeling very nice. I have been playing for 10 years. All my efforts have born fruition. I am happy to get the Man of the Match award in my first game." said Rinku in the post-match presentation

