Top officials of Pakistan's ISI visits Dhaka, India says "we keep an eye on all activities"

India is closely watching the increased military engagement between Bangladesh and Pakistan, with a top Pakistani delegation visiting Dhaka, amid concerns over Pakistan's ISI activities and attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 25, 2025, 8:54 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 8:54 AM IST

New Delhi: Over the past week, the military engagement between Bangladesh and Pakistan has increased, with a top Pakistani delegation, including ISI Director General of Analysis Maj Gen Shahid Amir Afsar, visiting Dhaka. This development comes after a Bangladeshi military delegation toured Pakistan, meeting with the three service chiefs.

The six-member Bangladeshi delegation, led by Lt. Gen. SM Kamrul Hasan, met with Pakistan Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir for extensive talks during their stay in Pakistan from January 13 to 18. Just three days later, a senior Pakistani delegation, including four senior officers, was secretly dispatched to Dhaka. The Pakistan delegation includes ISI director general analysis Maj Gen Shahid Amid Afsar. 

This is the first time in nearly two decades that the ISI has officially visited Bangladesh. India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized the country's proactive approach to safeguarding its security interests and said the nation is keeping a close watch. "We keep an eye on all activities around the country and in the region, as well as all activities affecting national security, and the government will take appropriate steps," he said.

India has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering friendly relations with Bangladesh, supporting a democratic, progressive, and inclusive government. However, relations between the two countries have faced significant strain since the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year as the interim government failed to contain attacks against minorities in Bangladesh.

The interim government under Muhammad Yunus has accelerated military ties with Pakistan, raising concerns for India. Under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, Pakistan's ISI activities were curtailed due to their covert activities and support for extremist elements. Also, several people were prosecuted in Hasina's reign for their involvement with the ISI in the 1971 war in Bangladesh.

