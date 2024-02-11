Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India vs England: Jack Leach ruled out of Test series due to persistent knee injury

    England's left-arm spinner, Jack Leach, has been forced to withdraw from the ongoing Test series against India after failing to recover from a knee injury sustained during the first Test in Hyderabad.

    cricket India vs England: Jack Leach ruled out of Test series due to persistent knee injury osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 3:03 PM IST

    Jack Leach has been ruled out of the remaining Tests in England's series against India due to a persistent knee injury. The left-arm spinner sustained the injury while fielding on the first day of the opening Test in Hyderabad, aggravating it further on the second day. Despite managing to contribute in the first innings by dismissing Shreyas Iyer, the swelling in his knee limited his mobility, allowing him to bowl only in short spells.

    Although initially hopeful that the 10-day break between Tests would aid his recovery, the lack of improvement has led Leach to decide to return home for further treatment after further assessment in Abu Dhabi. This unfortunate development follows his recent return from a stress fracture of the back, which sidelined him during last summer's Ashes series.

    The England and Somerset medical teams will collaborate closely with Leach on his rehabilitation. England has opted not to bring in a replacement for Leach, leaving them with limited spin options, relying on the trio of Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, and Shoaib Bashir, along with Joe Root as the lone allrounder.

    Leach's absence may prompt a shift in England's strategy for the upcoming Test, introducing an additional seamer alongside James Anderson. The decision on the bowling combination will be influenced by the assessment of the playing surface by captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum. The team is set to return to India on Monday, preparing for their training session on Tuesday at the Niranjan Shah Stadium before the third Test in Rajkot on Thursday.

    Also Read: IND vs AUS, U19 World Cup final: Limbani's spectacular yorker to dismiss Konstas goes viral (WATCH)

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2024, 3:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND U19 vs AUS U19: Raj Limbani strikes early, Australia loses Sam Konstas in the U19 World Cup 2024 final osf

    IND vs AUS, U19 World Cup final: Limbani's spectacular yorker to dismiss Konstas goes viral (WATCH)

    cricket Sunrisers Eastern Cape clinch consecutive SA20 titles with dominant victory in the finals osf

    Sunrisers Eastern Cape clinch consecutive SA20 titles with dominant victory in the finals

    cricket Jasprit Bumrah's Vizag mastery secures No. 1 ranking; Earns Ashwin's admiration osf

    IND vs ENG: Ashwin lauds Bumrah's 'Himalayan feat'; says real show stealer was Boomball

    Bengaluru fan opens restaurant named 'Kohli's Kitchen' to honour Virat Kohli; takes social media by storm vkp

    Bengaluru fan opens restaurant named 'Kohli's Kitchen' to honour Virat Kohli; takes social media by storm

    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants gets West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph as Mark Wood's replacement

    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants gets West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph as Mark Wood's replacement

    Recent Stories

    Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi sounds Lok Sabha poll bugle in Jhabua, says 'BJP alone will cross 370 seats' AJR

    Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi sounds Lok Sabha poll bugle in Jhabua, says 'BJP alone will cross 370 seats'

    Pakistan Elections 2024: Courts in Pakistan flood with petitions challenging general election results AJR

    Pakistan Elections 2024: Courts in Pakistan flood with petitions challenging general election results

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu returns back to work, gives health update RKK

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu returns to work, gives health update

    Football Jude Bellingham's brace guides Real Madrid to commanding 4-0 win over Girona osf

    Jude Bellingham's brace guides Real Madrid to commanding 4-0 win over Girona (WATCH)

    cricket IND U19 vs AUS U19: Raj Limbani strikes early, Australia loses Sam Konstas in the U19 World Cup 2024 final osf

    IND vs AUS, U19 World Cup final: Limbani's spectacular yorker to dismiss Konstas goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon