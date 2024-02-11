Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs AUS, U19 World Cup final: Limbani's spectacular yorker to dismiss Konstas goes viral (WATCH)

    Team India gains an early advantage as Raj Limbani dismisses Sam Konstas for a duck in the U19 World Cup 2024 Final against Australia.

    cricket IND U19 vs AUS U19: Raj Limbani strikes early, Australia loses Sam Konstas in the U19 World Cup 2024 final osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 2:31 PM IST

    In the U19 World Cup 2024 Final between India and Australia, Raj Limbani made a significant impact by dismissing Sam Konstas for a duck, providing Team India with an early breakthrough. With Harry Dixon now joined by skipper Hugh Weibgen at the crease, Australia, one down, is aiming to establish a stable partnership.

    Meanwhile, Indian bowlers, including Raj Limbani and Saumy Pandey, are eager to secure crucial breakthroughs. Australia's skipper, Hugh Weibgen, won the toss and chose to bat in the final held in Benoni, South Africa. This marks India's ninth appearance in the summit clash of the Under-19 World Cup event.

    Here are the playing XIs of both teams: 

    Australia U19 (Playing XI): Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Oliver Peake, Raf MacMilllan, Charlie Anderson, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler

    India U19 (Playing XI): Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2024, 2:55 PM IST
