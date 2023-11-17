Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India vs Australia: How to buy tickets for ODI World Cup 2023 grand finale at Narendra Modi Stadium

    Get ready to witness cricket history as India advances to the ICC World Cup 2023 final. Learn the steps to secure your tickets for the highly anticipated showdown at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 4:07 PM IST

    Discover the steps to book and buy tickets for India's anticipated final in the ICC World Cup 2023 scheduled for November 19 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With a flawless record of 9 wins out of 9 matches, India has already secured a place in the finals, making them the first team to qualify for the 50-over World Cup.

    As we await the outcome of the second semi-final between South Africa and Australia at Eden Gardens Stadium on November 16, the competition intensifies to determine India's final opponent. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to secure your tickets for the highly anticipated showdown:

    How to Book India's Final Tickets:

    - Official Channels: Visit the ICC's official ticketing website or log into BookMyShow.com, the official ticket-booking partner for the World Cup.

    - Ticket Prices: As per BookMyShow, ticket prices commence at Rs 10,000 for this pinnacle clash.

    Registration Process:

    ICC Website: Prior to purchasing tickets, fans must register on the ICC's official website.

    Important Booking Details:

    Transaction Limit: One person can purchase a maximum of two tickets for India's final match in a single transaction.

    Home Delivery: Fans can opt for home delivery during the transaction process, as indicated by BookMyShow guidelines.

    Ticket Collection:

    Physical Tickets: Those who prefer physical tickets or international ticket holders can collect their tickets from the designated box office at Narendra Modi Stadium.

    Match Details:

    Date and Time: India's World Cup 2023 final match is scheduled for Sunday, November 19, at 2:00 PM (IST).

    Venue: The final showdown will unfold at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

    Don't miss the chance to witness history as India competes for glory in the ICC World Cup 2023 final. Secure your tickets now and be part of this cricketing spectacle at Narendra Modi Stadium.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2023, 4:07 PM IST
