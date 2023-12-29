Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: India docked 2 WTC points, fined 10% match fee for slow over-rate in Centurion

    India faces repercussions in the ICC World Test Championship as they are penalised with a deduction of 2 points and a 10% match fees fine for maintaining a slow overrate.

    cricket India penalised in ICC World Test Championship: Docked 2 points and fined for slow overrate osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    In a setback for the Indian cricket team, they have been docked 2 points from the ICC World Test Championship table and fined 10% of their match fees for maintaining a slow overrate. The International Cricket Council's decision comes as a consequence of the team's failure to meet the required overrate standards during a recent match, impacting their standing in the prestigious championship.

    In the initial Test of the two-match series at SuperSport Park in Centurion, India succumbed to a defeat against South Africa by an innings and 32 runs. Having trailed by 163 runs in the first innings, the Indian team collapsed for 131 in 34.1 overs during their second innings.

    According to an ICC report, Chris Broad from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Team India fell short of the required overs by two. The report stated, "As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, the players are fined 5% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time."

    Following the defeat in the Centurion Test, India occupied the fifth position in the WTC 2023-25 points table with 16 points from three Tests and a points percentage of 44.44. However, after the deduction of points for the slow-over rate, Rohit Sharma and his team have now slid to No. 6, holding 14 points and a points percentage of 38.89.

    Also Read: IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Avesh Khan roped in for Cape Town Test to bolster India's pace attack - Reports

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Avesh Khan roped in for Cape Town Test to bolster India's pace attack - Reports osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Avesh Khan roped in for Cape Town Test to bolster India's pace attack - Reports

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma sheds light on lack of collective effort after India's loss at the Centurion osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma sheds light on lack of collective effort after India's loss at the Centurion

    cricket IND vs SA 1st Test: South Africa hands India an embarrassing loss of an innings and 32 runs osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa hands India an embarrassing loss of an innings and 32 runs

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma's struggle against Rabada continues in all formats osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma's struggle against Rabada continues in all formats (WATCH)

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: R Ashwin's warns to Marco Jansen to stay in the crease at Centurion on Day 3 osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: R Ashwin's warns Marco Jansen to stay in the crease at Centurion on Day 3

    Recent Stories

    Rum Maggi takes social media by storm in unconventional culinary fusion; leaves internet divided (WATCH) snt

    Rum Maggi takes social media by storm in unconventional culinary fusion; leaves internet divided (WATCH)

    New Year 2024: 7 places to visit in Amsterdam ATG

    New Year 2024: 7 places to visit in Amsterdam

    cricket IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Avesh Khan roped in for Cape Town Test to bolster India's pace attack - Reports osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Avesh Khan roped in for Cape Town Test to bolster India's pace attack - Reports

    Kerala: Maoist killed in encounter with Thunderbolt group in Kannur's Ayyankunnu anr

    Kerala: Maoist killed in encounter with Thunderbolt group in Kannur's Ayyankunnu

    Kerala: Actor-politician Suresh Gopi moves High Court seeking anticipatory bail over misconduct case rkn

    Kerala: Actor-politician Suresh Gopi moves High Court seeking anticipatory bail over misconduct case

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon