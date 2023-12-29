IND vs SA, 1st Test: India docked 2 WTC points, fined 10% match fee for slow over-rate in Centurion

India faces repercussions in the ICC World Test Championship as they are penalised with a deduction of 2 points and a 10% match fees fine for maintaining a slow overrate.

In a setback for the Indian cricket team, they have been docked 2 points from the ICC World Test Championship table and fined 10% of their match fees for maintaining a slow overrate. The International Cricket Council's decision comes as a consequence of the team's failure to meet the required overrate standards during a recent match, impacting their standing in the prestigious championship.

In the initial Test of the two-match series at SuperSport Park in Centurion, India succumbed to a defeat against South Africa by an innings and 32 runs. Having trailed by 163 runs in the first innings, the Indian team collapsed for 131 in 34.1 overs during their second innings.

According to an ICC report, Chris Broad from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Team India fell short of the required overs by two. The report stated, "As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, the players are fined 5% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time."

Following the defeat in the Centurion Test, India occupied the fifth position in the WTC 2023-25 points table with 16 points from three Tests and a points percentage of 44.44. However, after the deduction of points for the slow-over rate, Rohit Sharma and his team have now slid to No. 6, holding 14 points and a points percentage of 38.89.

