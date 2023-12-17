Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India grabs No.1 spot in WTC points table: How Pakistan's loss vs Australia became Rohit Sharma & Co's gain

    Following a commanding 360-run victory by Australia over Pakistan in the first Test, India surges to the top of the World Test Championship 2023-2025 points table.

    cricket India grabs No. 1 spot in WTC points table after Australia's dominant win over Pakistan osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 17, 2023, 3:37 PM IST

    India secures top spot in WTC 2023-2025 points table following Australia's 360-run victory over Pakistan in 1st Test. In a crushing defeat, Pakistan succumbed to a 360-run loss against Australia in the initial Test of the ongoing three-match series on Sunday (December 17). The Shan Masood-led team was bowled out for a mere 89 runs in the second inning, failing to chase down the formidable target of 450 runs set by Australia. The collapse occurred during the second and third sessions of the fourth day's play, with all 10 batters dismissed within 30.2 overs.

    Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood claimed three wickets each for the Baggy Greens, while Nathan Lyon contributed by sending two batters back to the pavilion. Lyon, with his first wicket in the second inning, achieved a historic milestone, becoming the eighth bowler to reach 500 wickets in Test matches. He joins the ranks of Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath as the third Australian to achieve this remarkable feat.

    With this defeat within four days, Pakistan relinquishes its exclusive hold on the No. 1 position in the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. Their perfect 100% win percentage before the Perth Test has now dropped to 66.67%. Pakistan now shares the top spot in the points table with arch-rivals and the world's No. 1 Test team, India.

    New Zealand and Bangladesh, having drawn their two-match Test series earlier this month, occupy the third and fourth positions with a 50% win percentage each, while Australia is in fifth place with 41.67%.

    As defending champions of the World Test Championship, the Baggy Greens secured the 2023 title earlier this year by defeating India in the final at the Oval in London. The Aussies emerged victorious by 209 runs in the summit clash held from June 7 to 11, marking India's second consecutive loss in the WTC final, following their defeat to New Zealand in the 2021 final.

    Also Read: Australia defeat Pakistan by 360 runs at Perth; visitors suffer 15th consecutive loss on Australian soil

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2023, 3:53 PM IST
