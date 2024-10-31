India A crumbles against Australia A in unofficial Test

Brendan Doggett's devastating spell of 6/15 in 11 overs dismantled the India A batting lineup.

Sreejith CR
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 10:49 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

India A were bowled out for a paltry 107 in the unofficial Test against Australia A. Only three Indian batsmen reached double figures, with Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal top-scoring with 36. Sai Sudarshan (21) and Navdeep Saini (23) also crossed double figures. Brendan Doggett's devastating spell of 6/15 in 11 overs was the primary reason for India's collapse. From 71/3, India A slumped to 86/9 before Navdeep Saini's late resistance helped them cross 100.

After losing the toss and being put in to bat, India A lost captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in the second over. He edged Jordan Buckingham's first delivery to the keeper. Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has been prolific in domestic cricket, also failed to make an impact, scoring just 7 runs off 30 balls before being caught off Buckingham. Easwaran is part of the Indian senior team for the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

With India A reeling at 17/2, Sai Sudarshan's arrival offered a glimmer of hope, but he fell for 21 off 35 balls, caught off Brendan Doggett. At 32/3, Padikkal and Baba Indrajith steadied the ship, taking the score past 50. Just as a recovery seemed likely, Indrajith (9) was dismissed by Todd Murphy with the score at 71. What followed was a dramatic collapse. Padikkal (36) was dismissed by Doggett, and Ishan Kishan (4) followed soon after. Nitish Reddy (0), Manav Suthar (1), and Prasidh Krishna (0) departed quickly, leaving India A at 86/9. Navdeep Saini (23) and Mukesh Kumar (4*) then added some valuable runs to take India A past 100.

India A Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudarshan, Devdutt Padikkal, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, Manav Suthar, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

