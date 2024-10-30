Shreyas Iyer unlikely to be retained by KKR: reports

There are indications that Kolkata Knight Riders might retain Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine.

cricket IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer unlikely to be retained by KKR scr
Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 5:00 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 5:02 PM IST

Reports suggest that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) might release their captain, Shreyas Iyer, who led them to an IPL title last term. According to Cricbuzz, Iyer's name might be missing from KKR's final retention list submitted to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The reason cited is Iyer's demand for a higher salary.

Also read: IND vs NZ 2024: No new additions to India squad for 3rd Test

A player's salary is typically based on recent performance. KKR acquired Iyer for 12.25 crore in the 2022 auction, which remains his current salary. He scored 401 runs in 14 matches that season, averaging 30.85. He missed the 2023 season due to injury. In the 2024 season, he scored 351 runs with an average of 39, remaining unbeaten in five innings.

Iyer has played 115 matches across nine IPL seasons, scoring 3127 runs at an average of 32.24 and a strike rate of 127.48. He was excluded from the BCCI's central contract due to his absence from domestic cricket last season. If Iyer enters the auction, several franchises are expected to bid for him, particularly those seeking an Indian captain.

Teams like Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are looking for new captains. KKR is yet to finalize its retention list. There are indications that they might retain Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine. However, they are undecided about retaining Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, whom they acquired for a record price in the previous auction.

Also read:  From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant: Top players likely to be released before IPL 2025 auction

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

cricket Virat Kohli RCB Captaincy Record IPL Analysis scr

Virat Kohli's RCB captaincy record

cricket Abhishek Nayar Confirms No New Additions to India Squad for 3rd Test against New Zealand scr

IND vs NZ 2024: No new additions to India squad for 3rd Test

cricket ICC Test Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal climbs, Jasprit Bumrah loses Top Spot scr

ICC Test Rankings: Jaiswal climbs, Bumrah loses top Spot

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli poised to return as captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, claims report; fans excited snt

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli poised to return as captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, claims report; fans excited

cricket India Women win ODI Series against New Zealand Women: Smriti Mandhana's Century Seals Victory in 3rd match scr

Mandhana's century leads India to victory against New Zealand in 3rd ODI

Recent Stories

Over 1,100 Vedacharyas join CM Yogi for grand Saryu aarti at Deepotsav PHOTOS gcw

Over 1,100 Vedacharyas join CM Yogi for grand Saryu aarti at Deepotsav (PHOTOS)

CM Yogi lights diyas of faith at Ram Lalla Temple for a historic Deepotsav gcw

CM Yogi lights diyas of faith at Ram Lalla Temple for a historic Deepotsav

Autonomous surface vessel 'Matangi' completes first leg of 'Sagarmala Parikarma' from Mumbai to Karwar gcw

Autonomous surface vessel 'Matangi' completes first leg of 'Sagarmala Parikarma' from Mumbai to Karwar

7 Foods to avoid if you have migraines RTM

7 Foods to avoid if you have migraines

Easy tips for storing gold jewelry at home RTM

Easy tips for storing gold jewelry at home

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon