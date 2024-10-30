Shreyas Iyer unlikely to be retained by KKR: reports

Reports suggest that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) might release their captain, Shreyas Iyer, who led them to an IPL title last term. According to Cricbuzz, Iyer's name might be missing from KKR's final retention list submitted to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The reason cited is Iyer's demand for a higher salary.

A player's salary is typically based on recent performance. KKR acquired Iyer for 12.25 crore in the 2022 auction, which remains his current salary. He scored 401 runs in 14 matches that season, averaging 30.85. He missed the 2023 season due to injury. In the 2024 season, he scored 351 runs with an average of 39, remaining unbeaten in five innings.

Iyer has played 115 matches across nine IPL seasons, scoring 3127 runs at an average of 32.24 and a strike rate of 127.48. He was excluded from the BCCI's central contract due to his absence from domestic cricket last season. If Iyer enters the auction, several franchises are expected to bid for him, particularly those seeking an Indian captain.

Teams like Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are looking for new captains. KKR is yet to finalize its retention list. There are indications that they might retain Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine. However, they are undecided about retaining Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, whom they acquired for a record price in the previous auction.

