IND vs WI 2023: India targets 2-0 as rain delays first session on Day 5

Day 4 saw the West Indies batsmen face a stern test against a formidable Indian bowling attack, and they concluded the day at 76/2. As Tagnarine Chanderpaul and Jermaine Blackwood took guard, their partnership holds the key to the Windies' survival on a tricky fifth-day pitch. Both batsmen demonstrated resilience in the closing moments of Day 4, but the final day would demand an even greater display of determination if they are to avoid a defeat against the promising Indian bowlers, led by the talented R Ashwin.

However, as cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the action-packed Day 5, heavy rain showers have intervened, causing a delay in the first session. The rain has added an element of uncertainty to the day's proceedings, and the players, as well as the fans, will be anxiously waiting for the weather to clear up and play to resume.

With the target of 365 runs in their sights, the West Indies team will need to bring their A-game and devise a solid strategy to combat the Indian bowling attack. On the other hand, India's bowlers will be determined to capitalize on the favorable conditions and seal their victory.

As the rain delay extends the suspense, both teams will be evaluating their options and contemplating the potential impact on the game's outcome. The fifth day promises an enthralling contest, where every run, wicket, and decision will play a crucial role in determining the winner of this exhilarating Test match.

