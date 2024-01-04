Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: '2024 begins with 23 wickets in single day' - Sachin Tendulkar comments on 'unreal' Day 1

    Sachin Tendulkar boarded a flight after India bowls out South Africa for 55 in the Test match at Newlands. Little did he expect the mayhem that awaited him upon landing in Mumbai, with both teams facing unprecedented batting collapses, creating a historic day on the unpredictable Newlands pitch.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

    Sachin Tendulkar embarked on a Mumbai-bound flight following the astonishing turn of events in Cape Town, where South Africa succumbed to an abysmal total of 55 in their first innings against India. Little did the cricket legend anticipate the unfolding mayhem that awaited him upon reaching Mumbai.

    Tendulkar, boarding the flight with a sense of satisfaction after India's stellar performance, was still admiring Mohammed Siraj's outstanding bowling display. The Indian pacer's impeccable length and seam bowling mastery had left a lasting impression on the "Little Master," as evident from his tweet praising Siraj's magic at Newlands.

    However, the cricketing landscape underwent a dramatic transformation by the time Tendulkar's flight touched down in Mumbai. India, in their response, also crumbled, losing six wickets at the same score as South Africa, marking a historic moment in Test cricket. The New Year's Test at Newlands turned into a spectacle as 23 wickets fell on Wednesday, leaving both batting line-ups grappling with the challenges posed by the steep and unpredictable bounce of the pitch.

    Despite South Africa's dismal 55 in the first innings, the match took another unpredictable turn. From a comfortable position at 154/4, India inexplicably lost their last six wickets in just 11 balls for zero runs, creating a unique record for the most wickets falling at the same score in an international match.

    As Tendulkar reached home, the disbelief deepened, not only witnessing India's unexpected collapse but also South Africa losing three wickets in their second innings. In a span of a little over three hours, a staggering 13 wickets had fallen. Tendulkar, expressing his incredulity on social media, highlighted the surreal nature of the day's events. "Cricket in ‘24 begins with 23 wickets falling in a single day. Unreal! Boarded a flight when South Africa was all out, and now that I'm home, the TV shows South Africa has lost 3 wickets. What did I miss?" wrote Tendulkar on X (formerly Twitter).

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 2:10 PM IST
