Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record in front of 'God' himself; smashes 50th ODI century

    In a historic moment, Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's record, achieving his 50th ODI century in the much-anticipated clash between India and New Zealand.

    cricket IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record in front of 'God' himself; smashes 50th ODI century osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 5:08 PM IST

    In a momentous turn of events, Virat Kohli etches his name in cricket history by surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record, accomplishing a remarkable milestone of achieving his 50th ODI century. This historic feat unfolded during the highly anticipated clash between cricket powerhouses India and New Zealand, captivating fans around the globe. Kohli's exceptional achievement not only adds another chapter to his illustrious career but also marks a significant milestone in the ongoing cricket rivalry between India and New Zealand. The cricketing world stands in awe as Virat Kohli, often hailed as one of the modern greats, achieves yet another remarkable milestone, further solidifying his legacy in the realm of international cricket.

    The records Virat Kohli set:

    - Setting a new record with 674 runs in a single World Cup season, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

    - Emerging as the leading run-scorer in ICC knockouts history, Virat Kohli surpasses Ricky Ponting's previous feat.

    - Impressive consistency with 8 fifty-plus scores in 10 matches, including two centuries in the mix.

    Most runs in a single edition of:

    - ODI World Cup - Virat Kohli - 674* (2023

    - T20 World Cup - Virat Kohli - 319 (2014)

    - IPL - Virat Kohli - 973 (2016)

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2023, 5:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Couldnt be happier that an Indian broke my record Sachin Tendulkar after Virat Kohli smashes 50th ODI ton snt

    Couldn't be happier that an Indian broke my record: Sachin Tendulkar after Virat Kohli smashes 50th ODI ton

    odi world cup 2023 india vs new zealand Jay Shah trolled for sitting between Sachin Tendulkar, David Beckham; sparks meme fest snt

    IND vs NZ: Jay Shah trolled for sitting between Sachin Tendulkar, David Beckham; sparks meme fest

    Iconic Netizens go berserk as legends Sachin Tendulkar, David Beckham pictured together at Wankhede Stadium snt

    Iconic! Netizens go berserk as legends Sachin Tendulkar, David Beckham pictured together at Wankhede Stadium

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: David Beckham interacts with Tendulkar, Indian players ahead of semifinal clash vs NZ osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: David Beckham interacts with Tendulkar, Indian players ahead of semifinal clash vs NZ

    ODI World Cup 2023: Aaron Finch anticipates Kohli's strategic battle against Santner in the semi-final osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Aaron Finch anticipates Kohli's strategic battle against Santner in the semi-final

    Recent Stories

    Couldnt be happier that an Indian broke my record Sachin Tendulkar after Virat Kohli smashes 50th ODI ton snt

    Couldn't be happier that an Indian broke my record: Sachin Tendulkar after Virat Kohli smashes 50th ODI ton

    Fish to Seeds: 7 must have foods to fight chronic fatigue SHG

    Fish to Seeds: 7 must have foods to fight chronic fatigue

    'Bandra' filmmakers sue Youtubers like Aswanth Kok for negative reviews anr

    'Bandra' filmmakers sue Youtubers like Aswanth Kok for negative reviews

    Explained Inside Al Shifa hospital, the tensions and struggles amid Israel-Hamas conflict AJR

    Explained: Inside Al Shifa hospital, the tensions and struggles amid Israel-Hamas conflict

    Empowering your Health: Comprehensive guide to managing diabetes through lifestyle, diet, exercise ATG

    Empowering your Health: Comprehensive guide to managing diabetes through lifestyle, diet, exercise

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon