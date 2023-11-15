IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record in front of 'God' himself; smashes 50th ODI century

In a historic moment, Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's record, achieving his 50th ODI century in the much-anticipated clash between India and New Zealand.

In a momentous turn of events, Virat Kohli etches his name in cricket history by surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record, accomplishing a remarkable milestone of achieving his 50th ODI century. This historic feat unfolded during the highly anticipated clash between cricket powerhouses India and New Zealand, captivating fans around the globe. Kohli's exceptional achievement not only adds another chapter to his illustrious career but also marks a significant milestone in the ongoing cricket rivalry between India and New Zealand. The cricketing world stands in awe as Virat Kohli, often hailed as one of the modern greats, achieves yet another remarkable milestone, further solidifying his legacy in the realm of international cricket.

The records Virat Kohli set:

- Setting a new record with 674 runs in a single World Cup season, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

- Emerging as the leading run-scorer in ICC knockouts history, Virat Kohli surpasses Ricky Ponting's previous feat.

- Impressive consistency with 8 fifty-plus scores in 10 matches, including two centuries in the mix.

Most runs in a single edition of:

- ODI World Cup - Virat Kohli - 674* (2023

- T20 World Cup - Virat Kohli - 319 (2014)

- IPL - Virat Kohli - 973 (2016)