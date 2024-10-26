IND vs NZ 2024: India's batting collapse in second Test: Series loss looms

India's batting collapsed while chasing a 359-run target against New Zealand in the second cricket Test. At tea on Day 3, India is struggling at 178 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

India's batting collapsed while chasing a 359-run target against New Zealand in the second cricket Test. At tea on Day 3, India is struggling at 178 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin (9 runs) and Ravindra Jadeja (4 runs) are at the crease. With only three wickets in hand, India still needs 181 runs to win. Mitchell Santner, who had taken seven wickets in the first innings to dismantle India, once again wreaked havoc with five wickets.

Also read: PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test: Pakistan beats England to clinch series 2-1

Chasing a target of 359 runs, India lost captain Rohit Sharma (8) in the sixth over. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill's aggressive batting took India to 81/1 in 12 overs in the first session. But after lunch, Santner triggered India's collapse by dismissing Gill (23), caught by Daryl Mitchell at slip.

While Virat Kohli and Jaiswal's partnership offered some hope, Santner struck again, dismissing the latter (77 off 65 balls) caught by Daryl Mitchell at slip when the score reached 127, initiating India's collapse. Rishabh Pant, who came to the crease after Jaiswal's dismissal, was run out without scoring due to a misunderstanding with Kohli.

Washington Sundar, who was promoted in the batting order, tried to hold the innings together, but Kohli, struggling to score, was eventually trapped LBW by Santner for 17 runs. Sarfaraz Khan's stay at the crease was short-lived as Santner completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing the right-handed batsman for nine runs.

Glenn Phillips then dismissed Washington Sundar (21 runs), caught by Will Young at short leg, as India slumped from 127/2 to 167/7. Having lost five wickets for 40 runs, India is staring at a defeat in Pune. A loss in Pune would mean India suffering a series defeat at home after 12 years, a humiliating outcome after 18 consecutive unbeaten Test series at home.

Also read: IND vs NZ, Pune Test: Rohit Sharma's struggles with bat sparks meme fest as fans react to continued poor form

Latest Videos