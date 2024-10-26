IND vs NZ 2024: India's batting collapse in second Test: Series loss looms

India's batting collapsed while chasing a 359-run target against New Zealand in the second cricket Test. At tea on Day 3, India is struggling at 178 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

cricket IND vs NZ 2024: India's batting collapse in second Test: Series loss looms scr
Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 3:49 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

India's batting collapsed while chasing a 359-run target against New Zealand in the second cricket Test. At tea on Day 3, India is struggling at 178 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin (9 runs) and Ravindra Jadeja (4 runs) are at the crease. With only three wickets in hand, India still needs 181 runs to win. Mitchell Santner, who had taken seven wickets in the first innings to dismantle India, once again wreaked havoc with five wickets.

Also read: PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test: Pakistan beats England to clinch series 2-1

Chasing a target of 359 runs, India lost captain Rohit Sharma (8) in the sixth over. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill's aggressive batting took India to 81/1 in 12 overs in the first session. But after lunch, Santner triggered India's collapse by dismissing Gill (23), caught by Daryl Mitchell at slip.

While Virat Kohli and Jaiswal's partnership offered some hope, Santner struck again, dismissing the latter (77 off 65 balls) caught by Daryl Mitchell at slip when the score reached 127, initiating India's collapse. Rishabh Pant, who came to the crease after Jaiswal's dismissal, was run out without scoring due to a misunderstanding with Kohli.

Washington Sundar, who was promoted in the batting order, tried to hold the innings together, but Kohli, struggling to score, was eventually trapped LBW by Santner for 17 runs. Sarfaraz Khan's stay at the crease was short-lived as Santner completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing the right-handed batsman for nine runs.

Glenn Phillips then dismissed Washington Sundar (21 runs), caught by Will Young at short leg, as India slumped from 127/2 to 167/7. Having lost five wickets for 40 runs, India is staring at a defeat in Pune. A loss in Pune would mean India suffering a series defeat at home after 12 years, a humiliating outcome after 18 consecutive unbeaten Test series at home.

Also read: IND vs NZ, Pune Test: Rohit Sharma's struggles with bat sparks meme fest as fans react to continued poor form

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

World Test Championship points table: India's final chances in jeopardy after NZ clinch historic series win snt

World Test Championship points table: India's final chances in jeopardy after NZ clinch historic series win

cricket IND vs NZ 2024: New Zealand clinch series, beat India by 113 runs in second Test scr

IND vs NZ 2024: New Zealand clinch series, beat India by 113 runs in second Test

cricket PAK vs ENG: Pakistan Beats England to Clinch Test Series 2-1 scr

PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test: Pakistan beats England to clinch series 2-1

cricket Ranji Trophy: Kerala vs Bengal toss delayed by rain scr

Ranji Trophy: Kerala vs Bengal toss delayed by rain

IND vs NZ, Pune Test: Rohit Sharma's struggles with bat sparks meme fest as fans react to continued poor form snt

IND vs NZ, Pune Test: Rohit Sharma's struggles with bat sparks meme fest as fans react to continued poor form

Recent Stories

8 negative effects of strict parenting on children ATG

8 negative effects of strict parenting on children

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang AJR

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios RTM

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios RTM

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios

World Test Championship points table: India's final chances in jeopardy after NZ clinch historic series win snt

World Test Championship points table: India's final chances in jeopardy after NZ clinch historic series win

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon