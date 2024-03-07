Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes fastest opener to reach 1,000 Test runs; fans applaud milestone

    In the ongoing 5th Test between India and England, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal makes history by becoming the fastest Indian opener to reach 1,000 Test runs.

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes fastest opener to reach 1,000 Test runs; fans applaud milestone osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

    In the 5th Test between India and England, Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves the milestone of becoming the quickest opener to reach 1,000 Test runs. With two consecutive double-centuries in the ongoing series and a strong start in the Dharamsala Test, Jaiswal has displayed an impressive batting performance. Surpassing cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Cheteshwar Pujara, who jointly held the record in 11 Tests, Jaiswal accomplishes this feat in just his ninth Test match, earning applause from fans for his remarkable achievement.

    In the ongoing 5th Test between India and England, Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to impress, becoming the fastest Indian opener to reach 1,000 Test runs. Having displayed exceptional form with two consecutive double-centuries in the series and a strong start in Dharamsala, Jaiswal achieves this significant milestone in his ninth Test match.

    Previously, the record was jointly held by Sunil Gavaskar and Cheteshwar Pujara, who reached 1,000 runs in 11 Tests. However, the 22-year-old Jaiswal surpasses this achievement in terms of matches, showcasing his exceptional batting performances. In terms of innings, he becomes the second-fastest, achieving the feat in just 16 innings, with Vinod Kambli holding the record at 14 innings.

    Jaiswal, at 22 years and 70 days, now ranks as the fourth youngest Indian batter to cross the 1,000 Test runs mark, joining the esteemed company of cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri, and Dilip Vengsarkar. Making his Test debut in August 2023 against West Indies, Jaiswal has notched up two double centuries, with a career-best score of 214 not out. His impressive record includes three centuries and three fifties in the longest format of the game.

    Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar, Ram Charan and Akshay Kumar dance to 'Naatu Naatu' at ISPL Opening (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 4:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Sachin Tendulkar, Ram Charan and Akshay Kumar dance to 'Naatu Naatu' at ISPL Opening (WATCH) osf

    Sachin Tendulkar, Ram Charan and Akshay Kumar dance to 'Naatu Naatu' at ISPL Opening (WATCH)

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Sarfaraz Khan's appeal to Rohit Sharma goes unanswered, resulting in a lost opportunity osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Sarfaraz Khan's appeal to Rohit Sharma goes unanswered, resulting in a lost opportunity

    cricket Indian players pay tribute to Ashwin's legacy with guard of honour in his 100th Test at Dharamsala osf

    Indian players pay tribute to Ashwin's legacy with guard of honour in his 100th Test at Dharamsala (WATCH)

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Shubman Gill's outrageous catch to dismiss Ben Duckett wins hearts; WATCH stunner osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Shubman Gill's outrageous catch to dismiss Ben Duckett wins hearts; WATCH stunner

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Devdutt Padikkal receives Test cap; Ready for debut show in Dharamsala osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Devdutt Padikkal receives Test cap; Ready for debut show in Dharamsala

    Recent Stories

    Explained: What is 'Parrot Fever', affecting several people in European countries? Know its symptoms & more avv

    Explained: What is 'Parrot Fever', affecting several people in European countries? Know its symptoms & more

    IndiGo Airlines faces social media storm as passenger reveals missing seat cushion AJR

    IndiGo Airlines faces social media storm as passenger reveals missing seat cushion

    MHA designates Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Mohammad Qasim Gujjar as terrorist under UAPA AJR

    BREAKING: MHA designates Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Mohammad Qasim Gujjar as terrorist under UAPA

    Chilling new audio reveals OceanGate CEO said 'what could go wrong' weeks before Titan sub disaster (LISTEN) snt

    Chilling new audio reveals OceanGate CEO said 'what could go wrong' weeks before Titan sub disaster (LISTEN)

    International Women's Day 2024: 8 professional women shares wisdom on workplace success, tech advancements RBA

    International Women's Day 2024: 8 professional women share wisdom on workplace success, tech advancements

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon