    ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Singapore dismiss Mongolia for just 10, the lowest total in Men's T20Is

    After winning the toss, Singapore opted to field first. Their bowlers came out all guns blazing as five Mongolian batters were sent back without disturbing the scoreboard, with the highest individual score being 2 runs. 

    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 1:19 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 1:19 PM IST

    Singapore dismissed Mongolia for just 10 runs, the combined lowest total in men's T20Is, in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Qualifier at the YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in Malaysia on Thursday. Singapore chased the 11-run target in just five balls, after losing a wicket on the first. 

    Harsha Bharadwaj was the pick of the bowlers, taking six wickets for just three runs, the second-best figures in T20Is. The 17-year-old struck twice in the opening over and picked up five of Mongolia's six wickets lost in the powerplay. Akshay Puri (2/4), Rahul Sheshadri (1/2) and Ramesh Kalimathu also did their job to good effect.

    Mongolia managed to reach the ten overs, playing out three maidens. Their partnerships for the fourth and last wicket lasted for 11 balls each. In response, Singapore lost a wicket in the very first ball, but Raoul Sharma hit a six of his very first ball and William Simpson sealed the victory with a four off the fifth ball of the opening over. 

    Mongolia's total of 10  is the joint-lowest in T20I cricket. They equaled Isle of Man's record, who were bowled out for 10 runs against Spain in Cartagena in 2023. Meanwhile, Singapore became the second team in T20I history to complete a run chase  inside the first over. The first was Spain, who chased down 11 runs against Isle of Man in just two balls. 

