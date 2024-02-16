Historic! Kane Williamson's masterclass fires New Zealand to first Test series win over South Africa

Kane Williamson secures the decisive runs, leading New Zealand to their first ever series win over South Africa. Marking the highest successful chase in Hamilton, New Zealand displayed resilience to clinch the victory. Williamson, accompanied by Will Young, steered the team to a 2-0 series win.

Let's delve into the four-day Test match. South Africa, winning the toss, opted to bat, achieving several starts with Ruan de Swardt top-scoring at 64. They reached 242 all out, with William O'Rourke claiming 4 debut wickets and Rachin Ravindra securing 3. Henry, Wagner, and Southee each took one wicket.

In response, New Zealand was bowled out for 211, as Tom Latham scored 40, Kane Williamson 43, Will Young 36, and Rachin Ravindra 29. Despite a quick 33 from Wagner, the lower middle order faltered against Dane Piedt's 5-wicket haul and Dane Paterson's 3 wickets.

With a 31-run deficit, South Africa's David Bedingham's stellar 110, alongside contributions from Neil Brand and Keegan Petersen, set a target of 267. Despite William O'Rourke's 5-wicket haul, South Africa ended at 235. Chasing, New Zealand rode on Kane Williamson's brilliance, who scored an unbeaten 133*, supported by Will Young's 60*. The duo's unbroken 152-run partnership secured the historic series win for New Zealand. Dane Piedt claimed all three wickets in the innings.

In a hard-fought Test, New Zealand emerged victorious, with Kane Williamson's masterclass being the defining factor. The series win, 2-0, marks New Zealand's first-ever Test series triumph over South Africa.

Also Read: IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: India penalised 5 run for running on pitch; England will start innings with 5/0