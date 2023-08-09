Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Harmanpreet Kaur calls for boost in Women's Tests and revival of long-format in domestic cricket

    Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of India's women's cricket team, has made a compelling plea for an increased focus on women's Test matches and the resurgence of long-format domestic cricket in India. 

    Cricket Harmanpreet Kaur calls for boost in Women's Tests and revival of long-format in domestic cricket osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 4:48 PM IST

    Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team, has voiced a call for an enhanced presence of women's Test matches and a reinstatement of extended-duration domestic cricket in India. At 34 years old, Harmanpreet embodies the experiences of top-tier women cricketers of her era, with a track record spanning three formats: three Test matches, 127 ODIs, and 154 T20Is.

    The Women's Future Tours Programme (FTP) cycle for 2022-25 outlines India's participation in only two Test matches, both scheduled for the 2023-24 season, facing off against England and Australia on home turf. This cycle designates a limited four-team participation in Test cricket, with India slated for the fewest matches compared to England (five), Australia (four), and South Africa (three).

    In an interview on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Harmanpreet expressed her desire for more Test matches. She reflected on her formative years, when Test cricket held greater prominence on television compared to the present T20-dominated scene. She remarked, "Test cricket is something every cricketer wants to play... We have to bring back Test matches in women's cricket because it's very important for women's cricket."

    While acknowledging the strides made in domestic women's cricket, including the Women's Premier League (WPL), Harmanpreet stressed the need for the revival of multi-day cricket. The absence of such formats since the 2017-18 inter-zonal tournaments has been felt keenly. Harmanpreet anticipates the restoration of extended-duration cricket following the two upcoming Test matches.

    Also Read: Boult and Jamieson return to New Zealand's ODI squad for England tour

    In discussing the growth of the Women's Premier League, Harmanpreet acknowledged the tournament's transformative impact and expressed hope for the emergence of fresh talent. The recently launched league, akin to the IPL, has brought a new dimension to the women's cricket landscape.

    While recognising the delayed initiation of the Women's Premier League, Harmanpreet emphasised its importance, underscoring that "something is better than nothing." The inaugural season of WPL, featuring the Harmanpreet-led Mumbai Indians, garnered a positive response from audiences. As the league progresses, Harmanpreet anticipates its expansion to include more teams and players, further invigorating women's cricket.

    In her advocacy for more Test matches and the revival of extended domestic cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur stands as a vocal advocate for the advancement and growth of women's cricket in India.

    Also Read: Hardik Pandya's last-ball six sparks controversy; selfish act denying Tilak Varma half-century triggers debate

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 4:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Boult and Jamieson return to New Zealand's ODI squad for England tour osf

    Boult and Jamieson return to New Zealand's ODI squad for England tour

    Cricket Manoj Tiwary makes a comeback from retirement to lead Bengal in Ranji Trophy osf

    Manoj Tiwary makes a comeback from retirement to lead Bengal in Ranji Trophy

    BCCI unrivaled financial triumph: Deep dive into cricket's wealthiest board and tax contributions snt

    BCCI's unrivaled financial triumph: Deep dive into cricket's wealthiest board and tax contributions

    Cricket Hardik Pandya's last-ball six sparks controversy; selfish act denying Tilak Varma half-century triggers debate osf

    Hardik Pandya's last-ball six sparks controversy; selfish act denying Tilak Varma half-century triggers debate

    Cricket IND vs WI 2023: Suryakumar Yadav shines as India clinches victory in the 3rd T20I osf

    IND vs WI 2023: Suryakumar Yadav shines as India clinches victory in the 3rd T20I

    Recent Stories

    Bridgerton to Outlander: 7 historical shows on Netflix ATG

    Bridgerton to Outlander: 7 historical shows on Netflix

    BJP leaders slam Siddaramaiah government's handling of farmers' issues

    BJP leaders slam Siddaramaiah government's handling of farmers' issues

    Kushi trailer OUT: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film blends Bombay, Alai Payuthey ADC

    Kushi trailer OUT: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film blends Bombay, Alai Payuthey

    From rags to riches: How bees turned Madhukeshwar's life around vkp

    From rags to riches: How bees turned Madhukeshwar’s life around

    TMKOC: Asit Kumarr Modi finally reacts on losing the legal battle against Shailesh Lodha; Know details vma

    TMKOC: Asit Kumarr Modi finally reacts on losing the legal battle against Shailesh Lodha; Know details

    Recent Videos

    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon