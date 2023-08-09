Harmanpreet Kaur calls for boost in Women's Tests and revival of long-format in domestic cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of India's women's cricket team, has made a compelling plea for an increased focus on women's Test matches and the resurgence of long-format domestic cricket in India.

Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team, has voiced a call for an enhanced presence of women's Test matches and a reinstatement of extended-duration domestic cricket in India. At 34 years old, Harmanpreet embodies the experiences of top-tier women cricketers of her era, with a track record spanning three formats: three Test matches, 127 ODIs, and 154 T20Is.

The Women's Future Tours Programme (FTP) cycle for 2022-25 outlines India's participation in only two Test matches, both scheduled for the 2023-24 season, facing off against England and Australia on home turf. This cycle designates a limited four-team participation in Test cricket, with India slated for the fewest matches compared to England (five), Australia (four), and South Africa (three).

In an interview on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Harmanpreet expressed her desire for more Test matches. She reflected on her formative years, when Test cricket held greater prominence on television compared to the present T20-dominated scene. She remarked, "Test cricket is something every cricketer wants to play... We have to bring back Test matches in women's cricket because it's very important for women's cricket."

While acknowledging the strides made in domestic women's cricket, including the Women's Premier League (WPL), Harmanpreet stressed the need for the revival of multi-day cricket. The absence of such formats since the 2017-18 inter-zonal tournaments has been felt keenly. Harmanpreet anticipates the restoration of extended-duration cricket following the two upcoming Test matches.

In discussing the growth of the Women's Premier League, Harmanpreet acknowledged the tournament's transformative impact and expressed hope for the emergence of fresh talent. The recently launched league, akin to the IPL, has brought a new dimension to the women's cricket landscape.

While recognising the delayed initiation of the Women's Premier League, Harmanpreet emphasised its importance, underscoring that "something is better than nothing." The inaugural season of WPL, featuring the Harmanpreet-led Mumbai Indians, garnered a positive response from audiences. As the league progresses, Harmanpreet anticipates its expansion to include more teams and players, further invigorating women's cricket.

In her advocacy for more Test matches and the revival of extended domestic cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur stands as a vocal advocate for the advancement and growth of women's cricket in India.

