Boult and Jamieson return to New Zealand's ODI squad for England tour

The New Zealand team witnesses a significant boost as Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson make their comeback to the One-Day International (ODI) squad for the forthcoming series against England.

Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson, prominent names in New Zealand cricket, are set to rejoin the One-Day International (ODI) squad for the upcoming series against England, as confirmed by New Zealand Cricket on Wednesday. This series holds significant importance for New Zealand, being one of their last preparatory steps before the much-anticipated 2023 50-over World Cup scheduled to commence in India this October.

ODI Squad: Tom Latham (Capt), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Will Young

Having played a pivotal role in New Zealand's past ODI campaigns, Trent Boult, with 99 ODIs under his belt, returns to the ODI arena after a hiatus since September last year. The left-arm fast bowler, renowned for his skills, has clinched an impressive 187 wickets at an average of 23.97. On the other hand, Kyle Jamieson, who has been on the mend from a back injury, is also making his comeback, having last appeared in international cricket in 2022.

While the return of Boult and Jamieson is certainly a boost for the Kiwi side, the all-rounder Michael Bracewell is unavailable due to his ongoing recovery from an Achilles surgery in June. Additionally, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, and Ish Sodhi will be absent due to personal commitments.

In the midst of these developments, Kane Williamson, the New Zealand skipper, is anticipated to rejoin the squad during the England tour for training and continued rehabilitation after undergoing surgery on his ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Expressing his thoughts on the squad selection, head coach Gary Stead emphasised the significance of facing a strong England white-ball team. He noted the history of intense matches between the two sides and predicted an exciting series with the usual thrill and drama. The coach also hailed the return of Boult and Jamieson, indicating that the final 15-man squad for the World Cup would be announced in early September.

This series, featuring four matches, will be followed by New Zealand's tour to Bangladesh in late September for a three-match ODI series. As the 50-over World Cup draws closer, New Zealand's preparations intensify, and the inclusion of seasoned players like Boult and Jamieson adds to the anticipation and intrigue surrounding their campaign on the global stage.