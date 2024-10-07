Hardik Pandya achieves unique feat against Bangladesh in first T20I

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India all-rounder Hardik Pandya surpassed legendary batsman Virat Kohli to set new record for finishing the most T20Is with six. The 30-year-old achieved the feat during the T20I against Bangladesh at Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on Sunday (October 6). 

    Hardik's all-round brilliance helped India secure a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first T20I and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The 30-year-old top scored with an unbeaten 39 off 16 balls, including five fours and two sixes. The Mumbai Indians cricketer scored with a strike rate of 243.75. 

    Chasing a target of 128, India achieved the feat in 11.5 overs. Hardik came in to the crease with the score at 80/3. He stitched together a partnership of 52 runs with Nitish Kumar Reddy and took India past the finish line without much fuss. One of the highlights of his knock was a no-look ramp shot over the wicketkeeper in the third ball of 11th over. Pace bowler Taskin Ahmed's slightly short of length delivery was effortlessly dispatched into the boundary. 

    Hardik finished off the match with a slap-six over deep square leg. It was the fifth time the all-rounder had finished off a T20I with a maximum. Moreover, he also contributed with the ball, picking up one wicket from four overs bowled. With the solitary scalp, the right-arm pacer overtook left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh (86 wickets) as India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. 

