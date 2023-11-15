Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Goosebumps! Wankhede erupts as over 32,000 fans sing Vande Mataram as India reach World Cup final (WATCH)

    More than 32,000 passionate cricket aficionados harmoniously sang the national anthem, Vande Mataram, in an emotionally charged demonstration of patriotism and elation at the Wankhade Stadium.

    cricket Goosebumps! Wankhede erupts as over 32,000 fans sing Vande Mataram as India reach World Cup final (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 10:32 PM IST

    A spine-tingling moment unfolded at Wankhede Stadium as over 32,000 fervent cricket fans joined in unison, singing the national anthem, Vande Mataram, in an overwhelming display of patriotism and joy. The electric atmosphere surged as India secured a spot in the World Cup final against New Zealand, creating an unforgettable spectacle that resonated with the pride and passion of cricket enthusiasts. Watch as Wankhede Stadium erupts in celebration, embodying the spirit of a nation united in its love for the game and the country.

    Mohammad Shami, with his seven-wicket haul, was the invincible man in the last four hours for India. He deserved to have a no.7 scripted behind his jersey too. The Men in Blue made it to the finals, which was a way to avenge missing out on a spot in the 2019 World Cup. India reached the final of the Cricket World Cup after a drought of 12 long years. The Kiwis saw the end of the road, and it was the Indian contingent that gave them a taste of their own medicine.

    INDIA SECURES A SPOT IN THE FOURTH ODI WORLD CUP FINAL

    For the fourth time, India has successfully advanced to the ODI World Cup final, having previously clinched the trophy in 1983 and 2011. India finished as runners-up in 2003, and the identity of their opponent in the title clash will be revealed on Thursday, with five-time champions Australia set to face South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket 'Legendary': Novak Djokovic's congratulatory message to Virat Kohli after 50th ODI ton wins hearts osf

    'Legendary': Novak Djokovic's congratulatory message to Virat Kohli after 50th ODI ton wins hearts

    India in ODI World Cup 2023 finals: PM Modi congratulates team for 'superlative' show; lauds Shami's feat snt

    India in ODI World Cup 2023 finals: PM Modi congratulates team for 'superlative' show; lauds Shami's feat

    cricket IND vs NZ: A billion Indians rejoice as Kohli, Iyer and Shami fire India to yet another World Cup final osf

    IND vs NZ: A billion Indians rejoice as Kohli, Iyer and Shami fire India to yet another World Cup final

    Shan Masood named new Pakistan test captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi to lead in ODIs and T20Is as Babar steps down avv

    Shan Masood named new Pakistan test captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi to lead in ODIs and T20Is as Babar steps down

    IND vs NZ WC semifinal: After dropping Williamson, Shami strikes back; netizens breathe a sigh of relief avv

    IND vs NZ WC semifinal: After dropping Williamson, Shami strikes back; netizens breathe a sigh of relief

    Recent Stories

    cricket 'Legendary': Novak Djokovic's congratulatory message to Virat Kohli after 50th ODI ton wins hearts osf

    'Legendary': Novak Djokovic's congratulatory message to Virat Kohli after 50th ODI ton wins hearts

    India in ODI World Cup 2023 finals: PM Modi congratulates team for 'superlative' show; lauds Shami's feat snt

    India in ODI World Cup 2023 finals: PM Modi congratulates team for 'superlative' show; lauds Shami's feat

    cricket IND vs NZ: A billion Indians rejoice as Kohli, Iyer and Shami fire India to yet another World Cup final osf

    IND vs NZ: A billion Indians rejoice as Kohli, Iyer and Shami fire India to yet another World Cup final

    Shan Masood named new Pakistan test captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi to lead in ODIs and T20Is as Babar steps down avv

    Shan Masood named new Pakistan test captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi to lead in ODIs and T20Is as Babar steps down

    football Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold to step down: Interim leadership amidst ownership changes osf

    Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold to step down: Interim leadership amidst ownership changes

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon