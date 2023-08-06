Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Glenn McGrath predicts top four teams for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

    With the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 just around the corner, the cricketing world is abuzz with excitement and anticipation. Veteran cricketer Glenn McGrath, a three-time World Cup winner and the leading wicket-taker in tournament history, has unveiled his picks for the top four teams that he believes will shine in the upcoming marquee event.

    First Published Aug 6, 2023, 2:12 PM IST

    The anticipation in the cricketing world is reaching its peak as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 draws near. Fans are eagerly waiting for the much-awaited event, and seasoned cricketers and experts have begun sharing their insights and predictions about the participating teams and players.

    Glenn McGrath, a three-time World Cup winner and the leading wicket-taker in the tournament's history, has also revealed his top four picks for the teams that he believes will stand out in the marquee event. According to the former Australian pacer, Australia, Pakistan, England, and the host nation India are the four teams expected to make a strong impact in the upcoming World Cup.

    Unsurprisingly, McGrath places Australia among the top four, considering their rich World Cup history with five trophies to their name. Additionally, India, playing on familiar home turf, holds a significant advantage and is likely to present a formidable challenge to the other teams. With their past successes in 1983 and 2011, the Men in Blue will be determined to secure their third World Cup title.

    The defending champions, England, are eager to retain the trophy with their aggressive brand of cricket, aiming to replicate their success from the 2019 World Cup.

    Furthermore, the 1992 World Cup champions, Pakistan, known for their ability to deliver surprises on the biggest stage, possess the potential to upset any team and make a deep run in the tournament. As the excitement builds, cricket enthusiasts await the unfolding of thrilling matches and exceptional performances in the upcoming World Cup.

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2023, 2:12 PM IST
