Rohit Sharma hints at T20 World Cup ambitions; excited for 2024 mega event in USA and West Indies

Rohit Sharma has sparked excitement among fans by confirming his eagerness for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the United States of America and the West Indies. Despite recent changes in India's T20 setup, with Hardik Pandya leading the team, Rohit Sharma remains focused on his cricketing journey and expresses his aspirations to shine in the mega event.

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has dropped a significant hint about his future plans, confirming his excitement for the 2024 T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in the United States of America and the West Indies. Following a shift in India's T20 setup after the 2022 T20 World Cup, with Hardik Pandya leading the team, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not been regulars in the T20 format. The selectors have preferred to give opportunities to younger players. Despite doubts surrounding Rohit's future beyond the 2023 ODI World Cup, the star batsman hinted that he is not considering retirement anytime soon. In a video circulating online, Rohit can be heard expressing his eagerness for the upcoming mega event in 2024.

"More than just going and enjoying, there is another reason to come here (in the USA). Because you know the World Cup is coming. In June, there will be the T20 World Cup (2024) happening in this part of the world. So, I'm pretty sure everyone is excited. So yaa, we look forward to that," Rohit said in the video.

Also Read: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan arrested and sentenced to three years

With Hardik leading the Indian team in T20Is, Rohit Sharma's appearances have been restricted to ODIs and Tests. The seasoned batsman's last T20 match was for his Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Mumbai Indians.

However, even with Mumbai Indians, Rohit had a rather unremarkable season, amassing 332 runs in 16 matches. He managed to score only two half-centuries during the season, leading to numerous fans and experts raising doubts about his future in the shortest format of the game.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal embraces team's priorities amidst selection challenges in the Indian team