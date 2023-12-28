Gautam Gambhir critiques Pakistan's Fielding; Discusses India's prospects for T20 World Cup 2024

Gautam Gambhir assesses Pakistan's fielding as the "worst in international cricket," while he and Yuvraj Singh delve into India's chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Gautam Gambhir, in a candid assessment, labeled Pakistan's fielding as the "worst in international cricket," emphasising the need for improvement if they intend to compete in the T20 format. Discussing the upcoming 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup, Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh, both part of India's victorious 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup teams, shared insights on India's prospects.

India, seeking their first ICC Trophy since 2013, faced a setback in the ODI World Cup final against Australia. With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, the cricketing veterans identified potential threats, including Afghanistan, Australia, and England, while Yuvraj Singh added South Africa to the mix.

Gambhir expressed skepticism about Pakistan's ability to match India's success in reaching finals and highlighted their subpar fielding observed in the 50-over World Cup. He underscored the significance of elevated performance, especially in the T20 format, for Pakistan to be competitive.

In another context, Gambhir expressed curiosity about Sanju Samson's future in the Indian team following his century in Paarl. Despite Samson's impressive ODI average, his sporadic appearances and exclusion from the Cricket World Cup 2023 squad raised questions. Gambhir, optimistic about Samson's potential, noted that a century could be a turning point in his international career, putting pressure on selectors to consider him for future selections.

