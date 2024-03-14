Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mumbai defeat Vidarbha to clinch 42nd Ranji Trophy; celebration video goes viral (WATCH)

    Mumbai clinches the 42nd Ranji Trophy after defeating Vidarbha in a thrilling match, sparking celebrations captured in a viral video.

    cricket Mumbai defeat Vidarbha to clinch 42nd Ranji Trophy; celebration video goes viral (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 2:36 PM IST

    Mumbai's cricket reached new heights as they emerged victorious over Vidarbha to claim their 42nd Ranji Trophy title. The culmination of this intense battle was captured in a celebratory video that quickly gained viral traction, showcasing the jubilant scenes of Mumbai's triumph.

    Mumbai, renowned as the top team in Ranji Trophy cricket, clinched the silverware after an eight-season hiatus with a commanding 169-run victory over Vidarbha in the final at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (March 14). Despite Vidarbha's determined resistance, particularly from skipper Akshay Wadkar (102) and his partner Harsh Dubey (65), Mumbai's victory march encountered considerable opposition.

    The final day's morning session belonged to Vidarbha, with Wadkar and Dubey resiliently continuing their overnight partnership until the lunch break. However, Mumbai's persistence paid off as they eventually broke through, with Tanush Kotian dismissing Wadkar and Tushar Deshpande accounting for Dubey. Mumbai's bowlers, led by Dhawal Kulkarni, then dismantled the Vidarbha batting lineup, bowling them out in just a session on the second morning.

    In the first innings, Mumbai's lower order, spearheaded by Shardul Thakur's counterattacking 75, rescued them from a precarious position, setting the stage for their eventual triumph. Thakur's all-round performance, coupled with significant contributions from Musheer Khan, Shreyas Iyer, and Ajinkya Rahane, propelled Mumbai to a formidable total in the second innings.

    Despite Vidarbha's valiant efforts, highlighted by Wadkar and Dubey's resilient partnership, Mumbai's dominance proved insurmountable, securing them the coveted trophy. With stellar performances throughout the match, Mumbai's big-game mentality ultimately proved decisive, ensuring their well-deserved victory.

    Also Read: Virat Kohli's expected arrival at RCB camp for IPL 2024 revealed

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2024, 2:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Virat Kohli's expected arrival at RCB camp for IPL 2024 revealed osf

    Virat Kohli's expected arrival at RCB camp for IPL 2024 revealed

    cricket Fan celebrates Rishabh Pant's comeback with 100 Food packets for needy (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Fans celebrate Rishabh Pant's comeback by distributing 100 food packets to needy (WATCH)

    cricket Shreyas Iyer faces potential IPL 2024 absence due to recurring injury: Report osf

    Shreyas Iyer faces potential IPL 2024 absence due to recurring injury: Report

    IPL 2024: 'Got it..?' Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar hints at renaming RCB to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    IPL 2024: 'Got it..?' Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar hints at renaming RCB to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Cricket David Miller allegedly postpones wedding for $150,000 BPL payday; Wasim Akram reveals osf

    David Miller allegedly postpones wedding for $150,000 BPL payday; Wasim Akram reveals

    Recent Stories

    Who is Gyanesh Kumar, the Kerala Cadre IAS officer appointed as Election Commissioner? anr

    Who is Gyanesh Kumar, the Kerala Cadre IAS officer appointed as Election Commissioner?

    Bengaluru jewellery shop shootout: 2 injured, accused on the run AJR

    Bengaluru jewellery shop shootout: 2 injured, accused on the run

    Kerala: Kozhikode Medical College faces shortage of medicines due to financial crisis rkn

    Kerala: Kozhikode Medical College faces shortage of medicines due to financial crisis

    'Kalki 2898 AD': Amitabh Bachchan drops major update, says 'Last push to secure..' NIR

    'Kalki 2898 AD': Amitabh Bachchan drops major update, says 'Last push to secure..'

    Besharms to Uncut Adda: Here's list of 18 OTT platforms banned by centre for vulgar content RBA

    Besharms to Uncut Adda: Here's list of 18 OTT platforms banned by centre for vulgar content

    Recent Videos

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon