Mumbai defeat Vidarbha to clinch 42nd Ranji Trophy; celebration video goes viral (WATCH)

Mumbai's cricket reached new heights as they emerged victorious over Vidarbha to claim their 42nd Ranji Trophy title. The culmination of this intense battle was captured in a celebratory video that quickly gained viral traction, showcasing the jubilant scenes of Mumbai's triumph.

Mumbai, renowned as the top team in Ranji Trophy cricket, clinched the silverware after an eight-season hiatus with a commanding 169-run victory over Vidarbha in the final at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (March 14). Despite Vidarbha's determined resistance, particularly from skipper Akshay Wadkar (102) and his partner Harsh Dubey (65), Mumbai's victory march encountered considerable opposition.

The final day's morning session belonged to Vidarbha, with Wadkar and Dubey resiliently continuing their overnight partnership until the lunch break. However, Mumbai's persistence paid off as they eventually broke through, with Tanush Kotian dismissing Wadkar and Tushar Deshpande accounting for Dubey. Mumbai's bowlers, led by Dhawal Kulkarni, then dismantled the Vidarbha batting lineup, bowling them out in just a session on the second morning.

In the first innings, Mumbai's lower order, spearheaded by Shardul Thakur's counterattacking 75, rescued them from a precarious position, setting the stage for their eventual triumph. Thakur's all-round performance, coupled with significant contributions from Musheer Khan, Shreyas Iyer, and Ajinkya Rahane, propelled Mumbai to a formidable total in the second innings.

Despite Vidarbha's valiant efforts, highlighted by Wadkar and Dubey's resilient partnership, Mumbai's dominance proved insurmountable, securing them the coveted trophy. With stellar performances throughout the match, Mumbai's big-game mentality ultimately proved decisive, ensuring their well-deserved victory.

