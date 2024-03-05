Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dinesh Karthik slams coach for publicly criticising Captain's decision in Ranji Trophy semi-final

    A public spat unfolds as Dinesh Karthik expresses strong disapproval over Tamil Nadu coach Sulakshan Kulkarni's criticism of captain R Sai Kishore's decisions during the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Mumbai.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

    Dinesh Karthik voiced his discontent over the unusual public criticism of a cricket team's captain by their coach during the Ranji Trophy semi-final clash between Tamil Nadu and Mumbai. Coach Sulakshan Kulkarni's remarks, specifically questioning captain R Sai Kishore's decision to bat first, stirred a social media uproar, drawing criticism from fans and players alike. Even seasoned Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik took to social media, expressing disappointment at Kulkarni's actions.

    Karthik stated, "This is so WRONG. This is so disappointing from the coach... Instead of backing the captain who has brought the team to the semis after 7 years and thinking it's a start for good things to happen, the coach has absolutely thrown his captain and team under the bus," in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

    Kulkarni did not hesitate to place captain Sai Kishore in the spotlight, asserting that the decision to bat first ultimately led to the team's defeat in the semi-final.

    In a post-match statement, Kulkarni remarked, "I always speak straightforward -- we lost the match at 9 o'clock on day one," highlighting his disagreement with Sai Kishore's choice. He expressed his foresight regarding the challenging conditions and the seaming-friendly pitch but acknowledged that, ultimately, the captain's decision prevailed.

    The coach attributed the mental setback to the unexpected decision to bat first, emphasising the impact on the batsmen's mindset. Kulkarni admitted that the team lost the game in the first hour, creating a challenging situation that proved difficult to overcome.

    Dinesh Karthik's disapproval adds weight to the criticism, questioning the appropriateness of publicly undermining a captain, especially one who had led the team to the semi-finals after a significant gap. The incident has sparked discussions on the dynamics between coaches and captains in cricket teams.

    Also Read: WPL 2024: Ellyse Perry's six breaks car window as RCB win against UP Warriorz (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
