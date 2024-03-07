Dinesh Karthik is set to bid farewell to his remarkable IPL journey after the 2024 season with RCB

Dinesh Karthik is set to hang his boots at the end of the IPL 2024 campaign, with a career spanning multiple IPL teams and international appearances, Karthik's imminent exit marks the end of an era.

Dinesh Karthik is poised to end his illustrious IPL career after the 2024 season, featuring with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Reports reveal that the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, who turns 39 in June, will soon make a final decision regarding his international future.

A stalwart of the IPL, Karthik stands among the elite group of players who have participated in every season since its inception in 2008. Alongside cricket luminaries like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and others, Karthik's consistency shines through, having missed only two matches in 16 seasons.

Despite his remarkable track record, Karthik faced a challenging 2023 IPL season, managing only 140 runs at an average just above 11. This was a stark contrast to his stellar 2022 performance with Royal Challengers, where he notched up 330 runs in 16 matches, playing a pivotal role as the finisher.

Karthik's impressive IPL form in 2022 earned him a spot in the T20 World Cup squad, but he had a subdued performance, contributing only 14 runs in three innings as India bowed out in the semi-finals against eventual champions England.

Having played for multiple IPL teams, including Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders, Karthik's current stint with Royal Challengers marks his second with the franchise. Across 240 matches, he has amassed 4516 runs at an average of nearly 26, showcasing his prowess as a consistent performer in the tournament.

Beyond his playing days, Karthik has seamlessly transitioned into a broadcasting career, having delved into punditry during the inaugural World Test Championship final and The Hundred in 2021. Now a well-established broadcaster, Karthik is actively contributing to the commentary in the India-England Test series.

As he prepares to bid adieu to the playing field, Karthik's legacy remains cemented not just as a formidable player but also as a versatile and successful contributor to the world of cricket broadcasting. The Royal Challengers' first match of the season is scheduled against Chennai Super Kings on March 23, offering a fitting stage for Karthik's farewell campaign at his home ground in Chepauk.

Also Read: IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Ben Stokes defends England's performance despite 1-3 series deficit