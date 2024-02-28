Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dhruv Jurel's rising stature sparks wicketkeeper debate: Anil Kumble draws 'MS Dhoni' parallel

    The performance of young cricketer Dhruv Jurel in the recent Ranchi Test against England has ignited a debate over India's wicketkeeping choices.

    cricket Dhruv Jurel's rising stature sparks wicketkeeper debate: Anil Kumble draws 'MS Dhoni' parallel osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 10:14 AM IST

    The debate surrounding Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant has garnered attention, prompting Anil Kumble to provide his perspective with a 'MS Dhoni' comparison. Dhruv Jurel showcased his cricketing prowess in the Ranchi Test against England, contributing significantly to India's victory. The question now arises if he will maintain his spot in the Test lineup once Rishabh Pant returns in September after his hiatus due to a car accident in December 2022.

    Pant, previously the primary wicketkeeper across formats for India, faced an interruption in his career, leading to opportunities for others like KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan. However, with Bharat's batting struggles, Jurel was given a chance and impressed, drawing parallels with the legendary MS Dhoni.

    As India faces a selection dilemma for the upcoming series against Bangladesh, with Pant returning, Anil Kumble acknowledged Jurel's credentials, avoiding a direct stance on the debate. Kumble expressed confidence in Jurel, stating that he possesses the qualities to emulate the success achieved by MS Dhoni in his career.

    Kumble shared his thoughts on Jurel's performance, praising his composure, technique, and ability to handle both defensive and attacking situations with the bat. He also highlighted Jurel's skills behind the stumps, especially against fast bowlers, predicting continuous improvement as he gains more experience. Kumble acknowledged the selectors' decision to back Jurel with limited first-class experience, emphasizing the positive impact he has had since his introduction to the Test squad.

    Also Read: Fit-again Shreyas Iyer named in Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy semifinals

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 10:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Arundhati Reddy fined for breaching code of conduct osf

    WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Arundhati Reddy fined for breaching code of conduct

    cricket Fit-again Shreyas Iyer included in Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy semifinals osf

    Fit-again Shreyas Iyer named in Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy semifinals

    cricket Namibia's Loftie-Eaton smashes record for fastest T20I century against Nepal in Tri-Nation opener osf

    Namibia's Loftie-Eaton smashes record for fastest T20I century against Nepal in Tri-Nation opener

    England star has 'man crush' on India's Dhruv Jurel: Ben Stokes reveals name after series defeat in Ranchi snt

    England star has 'man crush' on India's Dhruv Jurel: Ben Stokes reveals name after series defeat in Ranchi

    cricket Ben Stokes lauds England's resilience despite series defeat to dominant India osf

    Ben Stokes lauds England's resilience despite series defeat to dominant India

    Recent Stories

    Sitaare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan CONFIRMS comeback on Christmas, says 'shoot has begun' RBA

    'Sitaare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan CONFIRMS comeback on Christmas, says 'shoot has begun'

    Pak Zindabad slogan at Congress MP's celebration: FIR lodged, FSL to check raw footage, says Karnataka HM vkp

    Pak Zindabad slogan at Congress MP's celebration: FIR lodged, FSL to check raw footage, says Karnataka HM

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: '234 seats covered in 6 months...' TN BJP chief K Annamalai terms En Mann En Makkal Padayatra experience of a lifetime

    '234 seats covered in 6 months...' TN BJP chief K Annamalai recalls En Mann En Makkal Padayatra (WATCH)

    Premalu box-office collection: Naslen, Mamitha starrer mints Rs 70 crore in four weeks rkn

    Premalu box-office collection: Naslen, Mamitha starrer mints Rs 70 crore in four weeks

    Bigg Boss 17 star Ayesha Khan all set to work with Dulquer Salmaan in 'Lucky Baskhar' RBA

    Bigg Boss 17 star Ayesha Khan all set to work with Dulquer Salmaan in 'Lucky Baskhar'

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon