    Dawid Malan net worth: Former England cricketer's career and earnings

    Dawid Malan is a swashbuckling opener, who is one of the most sort after T20 cricketers in the world. The 36-year-old has played in all the major leagues in the world, including BBL, IPL, PSL, SA20 and BPL. 

    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 4:53 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

    Dawid Malan is an English professional cricketer, who recently announced his retirement from International cricket. The 36-year-old had a distinguished career spanning over 100 games for the Three Lions across all formats.  

    About Dawid Malan

    Malan was born on September 3, 1987 in Roehampton, London, England but was brought up in South Africa. The left-handed batsman made his first class debut for Boland in 2005-06 and then went on to play for Middlesex and Yorkshire in the English domestic cricket. 

    International career

    Malan was a late bloomer having made his international debut at the age of 29, in a T20I against South Africa back in June 2017. The left-handed batsman smashed 78 off 44 balls, including 12 boundaries and two sixes in his first innings for England at Cardiff. He went on to represent the Three Lions in 62 T20Is, scoring 1892 runs with the highest score of 103 not out.

    In the same series, he made his Test debut. However, the aggressive batsman had to wait for almost two more years to play his first ODI. In May 2019, the opener made his debut in the 50 over format. He played 30 ODI's for England, amassing 1450 runs at an average of 55.76. The swashbuckling opener scored five hundreds in the space of 15 innings between June 2022 and September 2023. 

    Achievements

    Malan was part of the England squad which won the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. However the opener missed the knockout stages with a groin injury.  In September 2020, the left handed-batsman reached the top of the ICC's batting rankings for T20I cricket, and the following March, he became the fastest men's player to reach 1000 runs in the format, from just 24 innings.

    Dawid Malan Net Worth

    As of 2024, Dawid Malan has an estimated net worth of USD 5 million. The left-handed opener is one of the most sort after T20 cricketers and he has played in all the major leagues in the world, including Big Bash League, Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League and Bangladesh Premier League. 

    In 2023, Malan was included in ECB's one-year central contract. He was paid approx. GBP 800,000 per annum. On top of the pay, the batter was getting GBP 12,500 per Test and GBP 4,500 for an ODI match.

    In the IPL auction of 2021, Punjab Kings signed Malan for INR 1.5 crore for a season. 

