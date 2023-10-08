Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    David Warner surpasses 1000 runs in ODI World Cups; achieves a distinguished milestone

    Australian opener David Warner has reached a significant milestone in ICC Cricket World Cup history by crossing the 1000-run mark. In an ODI World Cup match against India in Chennai, Warner's achievement became evident as he scored a solid 41 runs off 52 balls, propelling him into the elite club of top run-scorers in the tournament's history.

    cricket David Warner surpasses 1000 runs in ODI World Cups; achieves a distinguished milestone osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 8:13 PM IST

    In the ODI World Cup match against India, Australian opener David Warner reached the remarkable milestone of 1000 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup history. Warner's achievement came during Australia's World Cup campaign opener in Chennai, where he scored a solid 41 runs off 52 balls, featuring six boundaries at a strike rate of over 78. In his 19 World Cup appearances since his tournament debut in 2015, Warner has accumulated 1,033 runs with an impressive average of 60.76 and a striking rate exceeding 97. He boasts four centuries and three half-centuries, with a top score of 178, placing him as the 17th highest run-scorer in World Cup history.

    Warner's standout performance came in the 2019 World Cup, where he amassed 647 runs in 10 matches at an average of 71.88 and a strike rate exceeding 89. He notched three centuries and three half-centuries, with a best score of 166, making him the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament. However, his 2015 campaign holds special significance as he was part of Australia's World Cup-winning team, contributing 345 runs in eight matches at an average of 49.28, including one century and a top score of 178.

    Among Australian batsmen, Warner stands third in terms of World Cup runs, with only Adam Gilchrist (1,085 runs) and Ricky Ponting (1,743 runs) ahead of him. Notably, Sachin Tendulkar remains the highest-ever run-scorer in Cricket World Cup history, amassing 2,278 runs in 45 matches at an average of 56.95, with six centuries and 15 half-centuries, including a best score of 152.

    In the match itself, Pat Cummins' Australia won the toss and chose to bat first against Rohit Sharma's India in the fifth ODI World Cup 2023 fixture at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Both India and Australia have illustrious histories in the ODI World Cup, and they are eager to kick off their campaigns with a victory.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: India's spin trio weaves a web around Australia at Chepauk

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2023, 8:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's terrible batting collapse draws flake from fans as Twitter reacts avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's terrible batting collapse draws flake from fans as Twitter reacts

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli takes a spectacular catch at the slips, Jasprit Bumrah shows aggression as Twitter reacts avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli takes a spectacular catch at the slips, Jasprit Bumrah shows aggression

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India's spin trio weaves a web around Australia at Chepauk osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's spin trio weaves a web around Australia at Chepauk

    South Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk scores fastest Century in 50 over format, breaks Ab de Villiers' record avv

    South Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk scores fastest century in 50 over format, breaks Ab de Villiers' record

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami on the verge of monumental records osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami on the verge of monumental records

    Recent Stories

    Urfi Javed creates a cigarette bud dress, see pictures DPK

    Urfi Javed creates a cigarette bud dress, see pictures

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's terrible batting collapse draws flake from fans as Twitter reacts avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's terrible batting collapse draws flake from fans as Twitter reacts

    Gurdas Maan's musical tour gets postponed amid India - Canada contradiction DPK

    Gurdas Maan's musical tour gets postponed amid India - Canada contradiction

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares Rhea Chakraborty's video, calls her 'Hero' DPK

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares Rhea Chakraborty’s video, calls her ‘Hero’

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli takes a spectacular catch at the slips, Jasprit Bumrah shows aggression as Twitter reacts avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli takes a spectacular catch at the slips, Jasprit Bumrah shows aggression

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon