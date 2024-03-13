David Warner's response to MS Dhoni's new look ahead of IPL 2024 goes viral

The anticipation for IPL 2024 is heightened as MS Dhoni's new look steals the spotlight, generating a viral response from cricket enthusiasts.

The anticipation for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is building, and the focus is once again on MS Dhoni, the captain of the Chennai Super Kings. Amidst speculations about Dhoni's future in the competition, a picture shared by CSK on social media featuring Dhoni sporting a red bandana with long hair has garnered attention. Australian cricketer David Warner couldn't resist sharing his epic reaction on Instagram, expressing his admiration for Dhoni's new headband.

"Loving the new headband @Mahi," posted Warner, sparking viral discussions among fans on social media.

While fans eagerly await Dhoni's performance for the five-time champions, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan discussed the potential replacement for Dhoni as captain after his retirement. Acknowledging internal talks on the matter, Viswanathan emphasized the importance of allowing the coach and captain to make decisions about leadership appointments. He quoted Mr. Srinivasan, stating, "Let's not talk about captain and vice-captain appointments. Let's leave it to the coach and the captain to decide. Let them decide and convey the information to me, and then I will convey it to you all."

As the IPL excitement builds, discussions about Dhoni's leadership and the future of CSK continue to captivate cricket enthusiasts.

