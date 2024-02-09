Dale Steyn applauds Jasprit Bumrah's mastery and impact in nullifying pitch dynamics

Jasprit Bumrah's extraordinary skills, marked by his unorthodox action, lethal yorkers, and remarkable pace, have propelled him to legendary status, according to fast-bowling great Dale Steyn. Steyn praised Bumrah's pivotal role in India's triumph over England in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, emphasising his ability to consistently deliver wicket-taking yorkers even on seemingly docile Indian pitches.

Steyn expressed admiration for Bumrah's distinctive bowling style, asserting that he has effectively eliminated the pitch factor from his performances. The South African speedster also acknowledged the depth of India's fast-bowling talent and expressed confidence in the team's ability to manage workload, particularly that of key players like Bumrah.

Fundamentals of Bowling Crucial in T20s, Says Steyn

Dale Steyn emphasized the correlation between success in Test matches and four-day cricket to the foundation of excellence in T20 cricket. He highlighted that strong fundamentals in bowling, including knowing when to deploy a change of pace or a well-timed bouncer, contribute to success in shorter formats. Steyn expressed hope that more bowlers would recognize the importance of red-ball cricket in enhancing their skills for T20s.

Steyn Backs Virat Kohli's Decision to Prioritize Family

Dale Steyn voiced his support for Virat Kohli's decision to prioritize family amid discussions surrounding the star batter's absence from the Test series against England. Steyn asserted that family should be the top priority and lauded Kohli's contributions to Indian cricket, emphasizing his World Cup win and captaincy. He remarked on the significance of the support system behind players and commended Kohli for prioritizing personal well-being over cricket commitments.

