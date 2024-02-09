Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dale Steyn applauds Jasprit Bumrah's mastery and impact in nullifying pitch dynamics

    Fast-bowling legend Dale Steyn praises Jasprit Bumrah's extraordinary cricketing prowess, highlighting his unique ability to neutralize pitch conditions with impeccable bowling skills.

    cricket Dale Steyn applauds Jasprit Bumrah's mastery and impact in nullifying pitch dynamics osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 5:47 PM IST

    Jasprit Bumrah's extraordinary skills, marked by his unorthodox action, lethal yorkers, and remarkable pace, have propelled him to legendary status, according to fast-bowling great Dale Steyn. Steyn praised Bumrah's pivotal role in India's triumph over England in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, emphasising his ability to consistently deliver wicket-taking yorkers even on seemingly docile Indian pitches.

    Steyn expressed admiration for Bumrah's distinctive bowling style, asserting that he has effectively eliminated the pitch factor from his performances. The South African speedster also acknowledged the depth of India's fast-bowling talent and expressed confidence in the team's ability to manage workload, particularly that of key players like Bumrah.

    Fundamentals of Bowling Crucial in T20s, Says Steyn

    Dale Steyn emphasized the correlation between success in Test matches and four-day cricket to the foundation of excellence in T20 cricket. He highlighted that strong fundamentals in bowling, including knowing when to deploy a change of pace or a well-timed bouncer, contribute to success in shorter formats. Steyn expressed hope that more bowlers would recognize the importance of red-ball cricket in enhancing their skills for T20s.

    Steyn Backs Virat Kohli's Decision to Prioritize Family

    Dale Steyn voiced his support for Virat Kohli's decision to prioritize family amid discussions surrounding the star batter's absence from the Test series against England. Steyn asserted that family should be the top priority and lauded Kohli's contributions to Indian cricket, emphasizing his World Cup win and captaincy. He remarked on the significance of the support system behind players and commended Kohli for prioritizing personal well-being over cricket commitments.

    Also Read: Viral Video: One-handed six by WWE superstar Great Khali takes social media by storm (WATCH)

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 5:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Viral Video: One-handed six by WWE superstar Great Khali takes social media by storm (WATCH) osf

    Viral Video: One-handed six by WWE superstar Great Khali takes social media by storm (WATCH)

    cricket Chris Gayle to captain Telangana Tigers in the star-studded Indian Veteran Premier League's inaugural season osf

    Chris Gayle to captain Telangana Tigers in the star-studded Indian Veteran Premier League's inaugural season

    cricket Young and upcoming pacer Naman Tiwari credits Jasprit Bumrah's wisdom as key to U19 World Cup success osf

    Upcoming pace sensation Naman Tiwari credits Jasprit Bumrah's wisdom for U-19 World Cup 2024 success

    cricket SHOCKING! 'Would have been better if Jadeja was not a cricketer': Father reveals strained relationship osf

    SHOCKING! 'Would have been better if Jadeja was not a cricketer': Father reveals strained relationship

    cricket 'Shared false information': AB de Villiers' U-turn after Virat Kohli-Anushka expecting 2nd child comment

    'Shared false information': AB de Villiers' U-turn after Virat Kohli-Anushka expecting 2nd child comment

    Recent Stories

    Chernobyl's Wolves develop unique cancer-fighting traits, Paving the way for scientific breakthroughs avv

    Chernobyl's Wolves develop unique cancer-fighting traits, Paving the way for scientific breakthroughs

    PM Modi vision RLD Jayant Chaudhary drops hint on alliance with BJP after Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh gcw

    'How can I deny...' RLD's Jayant Chaudhary on alliance with BJP after Bharat Ratna honour to Charan Singh

    Karnataka: Doctor's pre-wedding shoot in Chitradurga govt hospital's OT stuns internet (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Doctor's pre-wedding shoot in Chitradurga govt hospital's OT stuns internet (WATCH)

    US lawmakers accuse VC giants of financing China's military-linked firms, Unveiling national security concerns avv

    US lawmakers accuse VC giants of financing China's military-linked firms, Unveiling national security concerns

    football WATCH Ronaldo's epic reaction to WWE legend Undertaker's iconic entrance in Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal friendly snt

    WATCH: Ronaldo's epic reaction to WWE legend Undertaker's iconic entrance in Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal friendly

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon