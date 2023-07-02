Ashes 2023: Bairstow run out after walking out of his crease sparks drama (WATCH)

On the 5th day of the Ashes Test, England's Jonny Bairstow was run out in a moment of controversy as he mistakenly walked out of his crease.

England's Jonny Bairstow found himself run out after mistakenly walking out of his crease on the 5th Day of the Ashes Test. The incident, caught on camera, ignited a heated debate and sparked intense drama on the field. With emotions running high and the stakes at their peak, the unexpected run-out added another chapter to the rich history of the Ashes, showcasing the intense competition and unpredictable nature of this iconic cricketing contest.

In pursuit of a target of 371, England found themselves at 193 for 5 when Bairstow evaded a bouncer from Australian bowler Cameron Green on the final delivery of the 52nd over. Mistakenly assuming that the over had concluded, Bairstow stepped out of his crease, only for Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey to gather the ball and hit the stumps with an underarm throw. The decision was subsequently referred to the third umpire, who ruled Bairstow out.

England are putting a brilliant comeback on the back of their Skipper, Ben Stokes brilliant hundred at the end of the second session.

