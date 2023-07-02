Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2023: Bairstow run out after walking out of his crease sparks drama (WATCH)

    On the 5th day of the Ashes Test, England's Jonny Bairstow was run out in a moment of controversy as he mistakenly walked out of his crease.

    cricket Ashes 2023: Bairstow run out after walking out of his crease sparks drama (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 5:57 PM IST

    England's Jonny Bairstow found himself run out after mistakenly walking out of his crease on the 5th Day of the Ashes Test. The incident, caught on camera, ignited a heated debate and sparked intense drama on the field. With emotions running high and the stakes at their peak, the unexpected run-out added another chapter to the rich history of the Ashes, showcasing the intense competition and unpredictable nature of this iconic cricketing contest.

    In pursuit of a target of 371, England found themselves at 193 for 5 when Bairstow evaded a bouncer from Australian bowler Cameron Green on the final delivery of the 52nd over. Mistakenly assuming that the over had concluded, Bairstow stepped out of his crease, only for Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey to gather the ball and hit the stumps with an underarm throw. The decision was subsequently referred to the third umpire, who ruled Bairstow out.

    England are putting a brilliant comeback on the back of their Skipper, Ben Stokes brilliant hundred at the end of the second session. 

    Also Read: WATCH: Lowest point in West Indies cricket; players, fans in tears after ODI World Cup 2023 setback

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2023, 5:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Unlikely for Chahal, Kuldeep to form spin duo in India's attack, says Manjrekar

    ODI World Cup 2023: Unlikely for Chahal, Kuldeep to form spin duo in India's attack, says Manjrekar

    cricket WATCH: Lowest point in West Indies cricket; players, fans in tears after ODI World Cup 2023 setback osf

    WATCH: Lowest point in West Indies cricket; players, fans in tears after ODI World Cup 2023 setback

    cricket Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's London getaway; Couple share adorable selfie on Instagram osf

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's London getaway; Couple share adorable selfie on Instagram

    cricket Ashes 2023: Starc and Cummins put Australia on the brink of victory osf

    Ashes 2023: Starc and Cummins put Australia on the brink of victory

    ODI World Cup 2023: Why West Indies failed to qualify

    ODI World Cup 2023: Why West Indies failed to qualify

    Recent Stories

    Medu Vada to Murukku: 7 South Indian snacks to savour during monsoons snt

    Medu Vada to Murukku: 7 South Indian snacks to savour during monsoons

    World UFO Day: 7 most popular UFO sightings MSW

    World UFO Day: 7 most popular UFO sightings

    Skincare routine to Balanced diet -7 ways to look younger than your age RBA EAI

    Skincare routine to Balanced diet -7 ways to look younger than your age

    Bengaluru: Thieves try to rob SC advocate near Jalahalli metro station, fails inevitably; Police launch probe vkp

    Bengaluru: Thieves try to rob SC advocate near Jalahalli metro station, fails inevitably; Police launch probe

    UAE awaits another holidays for Islamic New Year; Check the date HERE anr

    UAE awaits another 3-day weekend for Islamic New Year; Check the date HERE

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon