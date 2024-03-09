Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BCCI reveals why Jasprit Bumrah led India instead of Rohit Sharma on Day 3 of 5th Test against England

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) disclosed the reason for Bumrah leading team India on Day 3.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 2:58 PM IST

    On day three of the fifth and final Test against England, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted not to take the field due to a stiff back. In his absence, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah assumed the role of captain for the team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter). The extent of Rohit's back issue remains undisclosed at the moment. Despite a slow start in the initial two Tests, the Indian captain has delivered an exceptional batting performance in the latter half of the series.

    Across five matches and nine innings, Rohit has accumulated 400 runs with an impressive average of 44.44, including two centuries and a fifty. His highest score in the series is 131, making him the fourth-highest run-scorer.

    Regarding the ongoing match, England is in the process of their second innings, attempting to overcome India's substantial 259-run lead. At the conclusion of the first session, their score stood at 103/5, with Joe Root (34*) remaining unbeaten. The team trails by 156 runs.

    After winning the toss, England chose to bat first but was restricted to 218 in their initial inning. Zak Crawley top-scored with 79 runs in 108 balls, supported by contributions from Jonny Bairstow (29) and Joe Root (26). India's bowlers excelled, with Kuldeep Yadav (5/72) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4/51) leading the attack.

    India's first inning showcased their batting prowess, with key contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal (57), captain Rohit Sharma (103), and Shubman Gill (110). Debutant Devdutt Padikkal (65) and Sarfaraz Khan (56) played crucial roles, guiding India to a total of 477 and a commanding lead of 259 runs. Shoaib Bashir (5/173) emerged as England's top bowler, while Tom Hartley and James Anderson claimed two wickets each, and Ben Stokes secured one scalp.

    Also Read: IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India clinches series 4-1 with dominant win over England in Dharamsala

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 2:58 PM IST
