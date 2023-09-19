Bangladesh cricketer Tanzim Hasan faces backlash for misogynistic remarks after impressive Asia Cup debut

Tanzim Hasan Sakib, the young Bangladesh cricketer who made a memorable debut in the Asia Cup by dismissing India's captain Rohit Sharma, is now embroiled in controversy over his offensive social media posts.

The young Bangladeshi cricketer, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who made a spectacular international debut by taking the wicket of India's captain Rohit Sharma in the Asia Cup, is now under scrutiny for his misogynistic social media posts. Despite his impressive performance on the field, the 20-year-old faced criticism from women's rights activists and feminists after his offensive comments on social media came to light. In one post from last year, Tanzim asserted, "If the wife works, the husband's rights are not ensured. If the wife works, the child's rights are not ensured. If the wife works, her elegance is damaged. If the wife works, the family is ruined. If the wife works, the veil is ruined. If the wife works, society is ruined." These remarks drew outrage, particularly in a country where women constitute the majority of the workforce in the garment industry, a key driver of Bangladesh's economic growth.

Another post by Tanzim warned men that marrying a woman who interacted freely with male friends in university would not make them fathers with a "modest" mother. The comments triggered a strong backlash, with critics highlighting the irony that the Bangladesh cricket team's jerseys are produced in factories primarily staffed by women.

Women's rights advocate Jannatun Nayeem Prity pointed out, "I feel sorry for you that you don't consider your mother a normal human being." Writer Swakrito Noman described the comments as "deeply offensive" and called for Tanzim and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to address the issue and offer apologies.

The BCB has initiated an investigation into the matter, with Jalal Yunus, its cricket operations chief, confirming their attention to the issue. Despite his promising start in the sport, Tanzim's career faces scrutiny due to the controversy surrounding his remarks.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Fans' unwavering support fuels determination to win, says resolute Virat Kohli