Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bangladesh cricketer Tanzim Hasan faces backlash for misogynistic remarks after impressive Asia Cup debut

    Tanzim Hasan Sakib, the young Bangladesh cricketer who made a memorable debut in the Asia Cup by dismissing India's captain Rohit Sharma, is now embroiled in controversy over his offensive social media posts. 

    Cricket Bangladesh cricketer Tanzim Hasan faces backlash for misogynistic remarks after impressive Asia Cup debut osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

    The young Bangladeshi cricketer, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who made a spectacular international debut by taking the wicket of India's captain Rohit Sharma in the Asia Cup, is now under scrutiny for his misogynistic social media posts. Despite his impressive performance on the field, the 20-year-old faced criticism from women's rights activists and feminists after his offensive comments on social media came to light. In one post from last year, Tanzim asserted, "If the wife works, the husband's rights are not ensured. If the wife works, the child's rights are not ensured. If the wife works, her elegance is damaged. If the wife works, the family is ruined. If the wife works, the veil is ruined. If the wife works, society is ruined." These remarks drew outrage, particularly in a country where women constitute the majority of the workforce in the garment industry, a key driver of Bangladesh's economic growth.

    Another post by Tanzim warned men that marrying a woman who interacted freely with male friends in university would not make them fathers with a "modest" mother. The comments triggered a strong backlash, with critics highlighting the irony that the Bangladesh cricket team's jerseys are produced in factories primarily staffed by women.

    Women's rights advocate Jannatun Nayeem Prity pointed out, "I feel sorry for you that you don't consider your mother a normal human being." Writer Swakrito Noman described the comments as "deeply offensive" and called for Tanzim and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to address the issue and offer apologies.

    The BCB has initiated an investigation into the matter, with Jalal Yunus, its cricket operations chief, confirming their attention to the issue. Despite his promising start in the sport, Tanzim's career faces scrutiny due to the controversy surrounding his remarks.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Fans' unwavering support fuels determination to win, says resolute Virat Kohli

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket India vs Australia ODI Series 2023: Schedule, squads, surprises, omissions and more; details here osf

    India vs Australia ODI Series 2023: Schedule, squads, surprises, omissions and more; details here

    Cricket Ravichandran Ashwin returns to India squad for Australia ODIs; KL Rahul to lead the team in first two games osf

    Ravichandran Ashwin returns to India squad for Australia ODIs; KL Rahul to lead the team in first two games

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Fans' unwavering support fuels determination to win, says resolute Virat Kohli osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Fans' unwavering support fuels determination to win, says resolute Virat Kohli

    Cricket India's Asia Cup 2023 winning moment: The man who lifted the trophy on podium revealed osf

    India's Asia Cup 2023 winning moment: The man who lifted the trophy on podium revealed

    Cricket Shreyas Iyer set to return as India gears up for three-match ODI series against Australia osf

    Shreyas Iyer set to return as India gears up for three-match ODI series against Australia

    Recent Stories

    Biryani to Curd Rice-7 popular south Indian lunch made by rice RBA EAI

    Biryani to Curd Rice-7 popular south Indian lunch items made by rice

    Aloe Vera to Peace Lily-7 indoor plants to bring fortune to your home RBA

    Aloe Vera to Peace Lily-7 indoor plants to bring fortune to your home

    Fight against terrorism has to be uncompromising Congress backs Modi govt over Canada's 'absurd' claim

    'Fight against terrorism has to be uncompromising...' Congress backs Modi govt over Canada's 'absurd' claim

    Mannaangatti Since 1960: Nayanthara, Yogi Babu starrer first motion poster OUT ATG

    Mannaangatti Since 1960: Nayanthara, Yogi Babu starrer first motion poster OUT

    India expels Canadian diplomat, cites anti-India activity and interference

    India expels senior Canadian diplomat, cites anti-India activity and interference

    Recent Videos

    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon