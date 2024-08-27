Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bangladesh cricket team rally behind Shakib Al Hasan amid murder allegation

    Shakib Al Hasan, faces murder allegation linked to recent political unrest that resulted in the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The all-rounder, who is a former lawmaker of Hasina's Awami League Party, was accused of murder by Rafiqul Islam, the father of one of the hundreds killed during the civil unrest.   

    cricket Bangladesh cricket team rally behind Shakib Al Hasan amid murder allegation scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 2:37 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 2:37 PM IST

    Bangladesh cricket players have extended their support to legendary all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who faces murder allegation linked to recent political unrest that resulted in the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Shakib, a former lawmaker of Hasina's Awami League Party, was accused of murder by Rafiqul Islam, the father of one of the hundreds killed during the civil unrest.   

    Also read:  Spain surpass India, sets new World Record in T20 cricket

    Shakib is currently in Pakistan, playing the two-match Test series against Men in Green. The Tigers secured a historic 10 wicket win in the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. It was Tigers' first-ever Test victory over Pakistan. Shakib played a key role in dismissing the home side for a paltry 146 runs in the second innings, taking 3 wickets for 44 runs. Bangladesh needed just 30 runs for victory in the fourth innings and they achieved it with ease. 

    Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto dedicated the win to those who lost their lives in the protests. "He's been raising the name of Bangladesh in the world for 17 long years," Shanto wrote on Facebook. He further said, "Such a case against Shakib bhai is unexpected. In the new Bangladesh, we all want to see something new. I hope all the darkness will pass off the and new light will come."

    Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim also showed his solidarity with the all-rounder on social media. " As a teammate and brother, I will be there during his tough times, and I do not support the false allegations made against his became I know he would never engage in humane actions," the 37-year-old stated. 

    The second and final Test of the series will also be played in Rawalpindi and it will start on Friday (August 30). The Tigers will be hoping to secure a historic series win against Pakistan and Shakib, 37, who has played 68 Test matches so far, will be key figure, both with the bat and ball. 

    Also read: Who is Josh Hull: Uncapped England pacer called up for Sri Lanka Tests

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Who is Josh Hull: Uncapped England pacer called up for Sri Lanka Tests scr

    Who is Josh Hull: Uncapped England pacer called up for Sri Lanka Tests

    cricket Spain Sets New World Record with 14 Consecutive T20I Wins scr

    Spain surpass India, sets new World Record in T20 cricket

    Adelaide Strikers sign Indian star Smriti Mandhana for WBBL; Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt express excitement snt

    Adelaide Strikers sign Indian star Smriti Mandhana for WBBL; Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt express excitement

    Sunil Gavaskar praises Jay Shah, slams 'old powers' for criticizing his potential appointment as ICC chairman dmn

    Sunil Gavaskar praises Jay Shah, slams 'old powers' for criticizing his potential appointment as ICC chairman

    Pakistan Bangladesh penalized for slow over-rate in Rawalpindi Test, lose crucial WTC points; details here snt

    Pakistan, Bangladesh penalized for slow over-rate in Rawalpindi Test, lose crucial WTC points; details here

    Recent Stories

    Mass resignation in AMMA after sexual misconduct allegations in malayalam film industry; Executive committee dissolved anr

    BREAKING: Mass resignation in AMMA after sexual misconduct allegations in Malayalam film industry

    Zanskar Drass to Nubra: 5 NEW districts of Ladakh; must visit places for Nature lovers ATG

    Zanskar, Drass to Nubra: 5 NEW districts of Ladakh; must visit places for Nature lovers

    Nabanna Abhijan rally: Sadhu braving water cannon, waving India flag becomes symbol of Kolkata protest (WATCH) snt

    Nabanna Abhijan rally: Sadhu braving water cannon, waving India flag becomes symbol of Kolkata protest (WATCH)

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets PM Modi in Delhi; submits detailed memorandum on Wayanad landslides anr

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets PM Modi in Delhi; submits detailed memorandum on Wayanad landslides

    Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Key rumored changes that could make a difference gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Key rumored changes that could make a difference

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon