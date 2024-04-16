'Bahut hi gajabi commentary kar rahe Bhojpuriya me': Suresh Raina shares heartfelt chat with MS Dhoni

Suresh Raina opens up about a candid conversation with MS Dhoni during IPL 2024, revealing Dhoni's appreciation for Bhojpuri commentary despite his ongoing knee injury concerns.

The bond between MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina transcends the cricket field, reflecting a deep friendship beyond the game. Raina recently opened up about a candid conversation with Dhoni during the ongoing IPL 2024 season, shedding light on their off-field camaraderie.

While assisting the former CSK captain at the Wankhede Stadium, Raina shared a heartwarming moment where Dhoni expressed his admiration for the Bhojpuri commentary in the IPL. Despite the intensity of the game and Dhoni's persistent knee issue, their conversation touched upon the unique flavor of regional commentary, highlighting their shared love for diverse cultural elements.

During a recent interaction on JioCinema, Raina recounted Dhoni's words: "Bahut Hi Gajabe Commentary Kar Rahe Bhojpuriya Me." He also mentioned their discussion about the Haryanvi commentary, showcasing their appreciation for linguistic diversity.

Amid concerns over Dhoni's knee injury, CSK bowling consultant Eric Simmons praised Dhoni's resilience, noting his ability to soldier on despite the pain. Simmons emphasized Dhoni's unparalleled determination and downplayed public concerns, highlighting Dhoni's unwavering focus on the game.

As Dhoni and Raina continue to inspire both on and off the field, their friendship serves as a testament to the enduring bond between teammates and friends, enriching the cricketing community with moments of warmth and camaraderie.

