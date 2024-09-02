Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PAK vs BAN: Babar Azam face social media backlash amidst poor Test form

    Babar Azam's recent performance in Test cricket has sparked concern among Pakistan cricket fans. He has not scored a half-century in his last 16 Test innings.

    cricket Babar Azam Face Social Media Backlash Amidst Test Slump scr
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 5:48 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 5:50 PM IST

    Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam continues to struggle in Test cricket. He failed to make a significant impact in the second Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Babar, who scored only 31 runs off 77 balls in the first innings, was dismissed for 11 runs off 18 balls in the second innings. Instead of holding on at a crucial time, Babar disappointed. The 29-year-old's scores in the first Test were 0 and 22.

    The right-handed batsman's performance is causing serious concern among Pakistan cricket fans. Babar has not been able to score even a half century in 16 consecutive Test innings. His last half-century came at the end of 2022. Test average has dropped below 45. Pakistan cricket fans, who rate Babar very highly, are amazed that he has gone down to average. They also shared their concerns on social media. Some even turned to ridicule. Here are some posts on X...

    Meanwhile, Pakistan are in danger of losing the two-Test series 2-0 after being dismissed for just 172 runs in the second innings. Bangladesh have a target of 185 runs to win. The visitors, who won their first ever Test against Pakistan almost a week ago, are now poised to clinch a historic series triumph. 

    Earlier, Bangladesh scored 262 runs in reply to Pakistan's first innings score of 274. Liton Das's (138) century and Mehdi Hasan Miraj's (78) half-century led Bangladesh to a respectable score.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh need143 runs on Day 5 for a historic series win scr

    PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh need143 runs on Day 5 for a historic series win

    cricket Who is Nahid Rana ? Bangladesh cricket's new fast bowling sensation! scr

    Who is Nahid Rana ? Bangladesh cricket's new fast bowling sensation!

    cricket PAK vs BAN: Nahid Rana's triple-strike break Pakistan's middle-order scr

    Nahid Rana's triple-strike break Pakistan's middle-order

    Outrage as Yograj Singh accuses Dhoni for sabotaging Yuvraj's career, criticises Kapil Dev's legacy (WATCH) snt

    Outrage erupts as Yograj Singh accuses Dhoni for sabotaging Yuvraj's career, slams Kapil Dev's legacy (WATCH)

    Feeling great worked very hard Samit Dravid's first reaction on India U-19 squad selection (WATCH) snt

    'Feeling great, worked very hard': Samit Dravid's first reaction on India U-19 squad selection (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Nivetha Thomas' shocking transformation: Actress looks unrecognizable at promotion event for new movie dmn

    Nivetha Thomas' shocking transformation: Actress looks unrecognizable at promotion event for new movie

    cricket PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh need143 runs on Day 5 for a historic series win scr

    PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh need143 runs on Day 5 for a historic series win

    Mumbai tragedy: One dead, several injured after drunk passenger grabs steering wheel in BEST bus AJR

    Mumbai tragedy: One dead, several injured after drunk passenger grabs steering wheel in BEST bus

    Firing outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver' WATCH viral video shk

    Firing outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver' WATCH viral video

    Bhojpuri video Pawan Singh Amrapali Dubey song Raate Diya Butake from movie Satya goes viral RBA

    Bhojpuri video: Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey's song ‘Raate Diya Butake’ from movie Satya goes viral; WATCH NOW

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon