PAK vs BAN: Babar Azam face social media backlash amidst poor Test form

Babar Azam's recent performance in Test cricket has sparked concern among Pakistan cricket fans. He has not scored a half-century in his last 16 Test innings.

Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam continues to struggle in Test cricket. He failed to make a significant impact in the second Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Babar, who scored only 31 runs off 77 balls in the first innings, was dismissed for 11 runs off 18 balls in the second innings. Instead of holding on at a crucial time, Babar disappointed. The 29-year-old's scores in the first Test were 0 and 22.

The right-handed batsman's performance is causing serious concern among Pakistan cricket fans. Babar has not been able to score even a half century in 16 consecutive Test innings. His last half-century came at the end of 2022. Test average has dropped below 45. Pakistan cricket fans, who rate Babar very highly, are amazed that he has gone down to average. They also shared their concerns on social media. Some even turned to ridicule. Here are some posts on X...

Meanwhile, Pakistan are in danger of losing the two-Test series 2-0 after being dismissed for just 172 runs in the second innings. Bangladesh have a target of 185 runs to win. The visitors, who won their first ever Test against Pakistan almost a week ago, are now poised to clinch a historic series triumph.

Earlier, Bangladesh scored 262 runs in reply to Pakistan's first innings score of 274. Liton Das's (138) century and Mehdi Hasan Miraj's (78) half-century led Bangladesh to a respectable score.

