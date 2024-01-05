AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: David Warner expresses relief after recovering his 'baggy green cap'

Australian cricketer David Warner announces the recovery of his iconic baggy green cap, worn during his Test debut in 2011, after it went missing during a journey from Melbourne to Sydney.

Australia's opening batsman, David Warner, shared his joy on Friday as he announced the recovery of his baggy green cap, which went missing four days ago during his journey from Melbourne to Sydney for the third Test against Pakistan. The iconic cap, worn by Warner during his Test debut in 2011, was discovered at the team hotel in Sydney, though the circumstances of its return remain unclear. Warner took to Instagram to express his gratitude to those involved in locating it.

In a video posted on his official Instagram account, Warner thanked Qantas, the freight company, hotels, and team management for their assistance in finding the cap. Despite extensive searches, reviewing CCTV footage, and efforts from various parties, the movements of the missing bag remained unknown.

Earlier, Warner had appealed to the public for help in locating his baggy green, assuring no consequences for the person returning it. The veteran cricketer even offered to give up another item from his backpack and encouraged the individual to contact Cricket Australia or the airline.

Warner, who recently announced his retirement from ODI cricket just before his farewell Test match against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground, concluded his statement by highlighting his ODI career achievements. The two-time Cricket World Cup winner amassed 6,932 runs in 161 ODIs with an average of 45.30, a strike rate of 97.26, and recorded 22 centuries and 33 fifties, boasting a best score of 179.

