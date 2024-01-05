Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: David Warner expresses relief after recovering his 'baggy green cap'

    Australian cricketer David Warner announces the recovery of his iconic baggy green cap, worn during his Test debut in 2011, after it went missing during a journey from Melbourne to Sydney.

    cricket AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: David Warner expresses relief after recovering his 'baggy green cap' osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 9:56 AM IST

    Australia's opening batsman, David Warner, shared his joy on Friday as he announced the recovery of his baggy green cap, which went missing four days ago during his journey from Melbourne to Sydney for the third Test against Pakistan. The iconic cap, worn by Warner during his Test debut in 2011, was discovered at the team hotel in Sydney, though the circumstances of its return remain unclear. Warner took to Instagram to express his gratitude to those involved in locating it.

    In a video posted on his official Instagram account, Warner thanked Qantas, the freight company, hotels, and team management for their assistance in finding the cap. Despite extensive searches, reviewing CCTV footage, and efforts from various parties, the movements of the missing bag remained unknown.

    Earlier, Warner had appealed to the public for help in locating his baggy green, assuring no consequences for the person returning it. The veteran cricketer even offered to give up another item from his backpack and encouraged the individual to contact Cricket Australia or the airline.

    Warner, who recently announced his retirement from ODI cricket just before his farewell Test match against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground, concluded his statement by highlighting his ODI career achievements. The two-time Cricket World Cup winner amassed 6,932 runs in 161 ODIs with an average of 45.30, a strike rate of 97.26, and recorded 22 centuries and 33 fifties, boasting a best score of 179.

    Also Read: IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma takes aim at ICC match referees over alleged bias in pitch ratings

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 9:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma takes aim at ICC match referees over alleged bias in pitch ratings osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma takes aim at ICC match referees over alleged bias in pitch ratings

    cricket Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill nominated for the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of Year award osf

    Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill nominated for the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of Year award

    India win shortest-Test ever against SA: A look at 25 historic Test matches that ended in two days snt

    India win shortest Test ever against SA: A look at 25 historic Test matches that ended in two days

    cricket India claims the top spot in the WTC25 standings after a 7-wicket victory over South Africa in Cape Town osf

    India claims the top spot in the WTC 25 standings after a 7-wicket victory over South Africa in Cape Town

    Virat Kohli's 'Bhangra' pose after India's historic win against South Africa in Cape Town wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    Virat Kohli's 'Bhangra' pose after India's historic win against South Africa in Cape Town wins hearts (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar eliminated by THIS contestant due to slap incident, Netizens angrily react RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar eliminated by THIS contestant due to slap incident, Netizens angrily react

    Lok Sabha 2024: Will Manoj Bajpayee contest election from Bihar? Here's what he said RBA

    Lok Sabha 2024: Will Manoj Bajpayee contest election from Bihar? Here's what he said

    Electricity rate set to increase in Karnataka from April 1? vkp

    Electricity rate set to increase in Karnataka from April 1?

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande angry at Vicky Jain as he sings 'Bheege honth tere' for Ayesha Khan RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande angry at Vicky Jain as he sings 'Bheege honth tere' for Ayesha Khan

    cricket IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma takes aim at ICC match referees over alleged bias in pitch ratings osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma takes aim at ICC match referees over alleged bias in pitch ratings

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon