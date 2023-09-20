Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Team India at Asian Games 2023: Squads, schedule, timings, venues, where to watch and more

    As cricket returns to Asian Games 2023, all eyes will be on the Indian cricket team (both women and men) as they gear up to start their campaign in Hangzhou on September 21 and October 3, respectively.

    Cricket Asian Games 2023: Men's and Women's T20I tournaments in Hangzhou - all you need to know osf
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

    The 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, will mark the return of cricket to the event after a hiatus since 2014. This highly anticipated occasion will feature both men's and women's T20I tournaments, with 15 teams participating in the men's event and 10 teams in the women's competition.

    In the men's tournament, teams will undergo a group stage followed by a quarter-final, semi-final, and final format. The top two teams from each of the four groups will progress to the quarter-finals. Notably, the top-seeded teams, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, will receive a direct entry to the quarter-finals, while the remaining eight teams will engage in a play-off round to determine the last four quarter-finalists.

    India Men’s Squad

    Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Akash Deep.

    India Women’s Squad

    Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper), Anusha Bareddy

    The women's tournament will follow a similar structure, with the top two teams from each of the two groups advancing to the semi-finals. The ultimate showdown is scheduled for September 25, 2023.

    For the men's T20 cricket tournament at the Asian Games 2023, the teams have been organised into four groups for the initial phase. Group A comprises Afghanistan and Mongolia; Group B features Cambodia, Japan, and Nepal; Group C includes Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand; while Group D comprises Malaysia, Bahrain, and Maldives. This exciting competition promises to be a highlight of the 2023 Asian Games.

    Venue for the Asian Games 2023

    The Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket matches will be played at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

    Which TV channels will broadcast Cricket matches?

    The matches will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

    Live streaming details

    The matches will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

