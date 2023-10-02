Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: India vs Nepal Quarter-final; Venue, live streaming details and more

    Get ready for an exciting clash as the Indian men's cricket team takes on Nepal in the quarter-finals of the Asian Games 2023. Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, India's team secured a direct entry to this stage.

    Asian Games 2023: India vs Nepal Quarter-final; Venue, live streaming details and more
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 7:18 PM IST

    The Indian men's cricket team is set to begin their campaign in the Asian Games 2023 quarter-finals against Nepal. The team, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, secured direct entry to the quarter-finals based on their T20I ranking. Nepal, on the other hand, earned their spot in the quarter-finals by defeating Maldives by a convincing margin of 138 runs in their Group A match. 

    When is the India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match scheduled to be played?
    The India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 3.

    Where will the India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match be held?
    The India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match will be hosted at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

    What time will the India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match kick off?
    The India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match is set to commence at 6:30 AM IST, with the toss happening at 6:00 AM.

    Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match?
    You can catch the live telecast of the India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD, as well as Sony Sports Ten 3 SD and HD (Hindi) TV channels.

    Where can I stream the India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match online?
    To watch the India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match live online, you can use the Sony LIV app and visit the Sony LIV website.

    Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Parul Chaudhary, Priti bag silver and bronze in 3000m steeplechase

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2023, 7:39 PM IST
