Asia Cup 2023: Tickets for India vs Pakistan blockbuster now on sale; details of how to grab your spot

Cricket enthusiasts can now reserve their seats for the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023 showdown between India and Pakistan as ticket sales kick off. The clash between these fierce rivals is set to ignite unprecedented ticket demand.

Anticipation is mounting as the 2023 Asia Cup, set to begin in just 13 days, approaches. Cricket enthusiasts can now secure their seats to witness the exhilarating live action of this esteemed continental tournament. Co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the competition will kick off on August 30, featuring an exciting clash between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan.

While ticket sales for matches held in Pakistan, comprising four of the 13 total games, commenced last week, fans can now procure their stadium entry passes for the Sri Lanka leg, starting today, August 17.

According to an official statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the initial phase of ticket sales for the Sri Lanka leg will commence at 12:30 pm IST today (August 17). Subsequently, the second phase of ticket sales for matches hosted in Sri Lanka will commence at 7:00 pm IST today (August 17). Tickets can be purchased through pcb.bookme.pk.

The most significant demand for tickets is anticipated for the match between traditional rivals India and Pakistan. This intense showdown is scheduled for September 2 at the esteemed Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

As per the directives of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), individuals have the option to purchase up to four tickets using a single identity card or passport. However, given the immense popularity of the India-Pakistan encounter, a maximum of only two tickets can be obtained using a single identity card or passport.

Following their initial match against Pakistan, India is slated to compete against the underdog team Nepal on September 4. Given the anticipated strong performances from both India and Pakistan, it is highly probable that these age-old adversaries will cross paths once again on September 10 in Colombo during the Super 4 stage.