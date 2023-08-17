Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2023: Tickets for India vs Pakistan blockbuster now on sale; details of how to grab your spot

    Cricket enthusiasts can now reserve their seats for the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023 showdown between India and Pakistan as ticket sales kick off. The clash between these fierce rivals is set to ignite unprecedented ticket demand.

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Tickets for India vs Pakistan match now on sale, secure your spot osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

    Anticipation is mounting as the 2023 Asia Cup, set to begin in just 13 days, approaches. Cricket enthusiasts can now secure their seats to witness the exhilarating live action of this esteemed continental tournament. Co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the competition will kick off on August 30, featuring an exciting clash between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan.

    While ticket sales for matches held in Pakistan, comprising four of the 13 total games, commenced last week, fans can now procure their stadium entry passes for the Sri Lanka leg, starting today, August 17.

    According to an official statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the initial phase of ticket sales for the Sri Lanka leg will commence at 12:30 pm IST today (August 17). Subsequently, the second phase of ticket sales for matches hosted in Sri Lanka will commence at 7:00 pm IST today (August 17). Tickets can be purchased through pcb.bookme.pk.

    Also Read: Marlon Samuels found guilty of breaching anti-corruption code in the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League

    The most significant demand for tickets is anticipated for the match between traditional rivals India and Pakistan. This intense showdown is scheduled for September 2 at the esteemed Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

    As per the directives of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), individuals have the option to purchase up to four tickets using a single identity card or passport. However, given the immense popularity of the India-Pakistan encounter, a maximum of only two tickets can be obtained using a single identity card or passport.

    Following their initial match against Pakistan, India is slated to compete against the underdog team Nepal on September 4. Given the anticipated strong performances from both India and Pakistan, it is highly probable that these age-old adversaries will cross paths once again on September 10 in Colombo during the Super 4 stage.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Marlon Samuels found guilty of breaching anti-corruption code in the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League osf

    Marlon Samuels found guilty of breaching anti-corruption code in the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes makes comeback as specialist batsman in England's squad osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes makes comeback as specialist batsman in England's squad

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jofra Archer misses spot in England's squad, named travelling reserve osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jofra Archer misses spot in England's squad, named travelling reserve

    Cricket Prithvi Shaw's Northamptonshire stint cut short due to knee injury osf

    Prithvi Shaw's Northamptonshire stint cut short due to knee injury

    Cricket Lakshmipathy Balaji offers valuable advice to Jasprit Bumrah ahead of anticipated comeback osf

    Lakshmipathy Balaji offers valuable advice to Jasprit Bumrah ahead of anticipated comeback

    Recent Stories

    Guns and Gulaabs screening: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Huma Qureshi and others ramp up style game ATG

    Guns and Gulaabs screening: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Huma Qureshi and others ramp up style game

    Realme 11 5G Realme 11X 5G to launch in India on August 23 Check expected specs camera details more gcw

    Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G to launch in India on August 23; Check expected specs, camera details & more

    Demand for multi-state probe: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari raises alarm on Jadavpur University student's death AJR

    'Demand for multi-state probe': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari raises alarm on Jadavpur University student's death

    Alia Bhatt faces anger as netizens accuse her of 'lying' after old video of 'lipstick' goes VIRAL vma

    Alia Bhatt faces anger as netizens accuse her of 'lying' after old video of 'lipstick' goes VIRAL

    India claims second spot in mobile production produces 2 billion devices Report gcw

    India claims second spot in mobile production with 2 billion devices: Report

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon