Asia Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar fumes as 'India fixed the game' against Sri Lanka accusations - WATCH

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar strongly reacted to accusations of match-fixing aimed at India in the Asia Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar expressed his frustration as fans accused India of fixing the game against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023. After India's batting collapse, some fans suggested that India was deliberately trying to lose in order to eliminate Pakistan from the tournament. Akhtar dismissed these claims, emphasising the strong fight displayed by Sri Lanka's team, particularly praising spinner Dunith Wellalage's performance.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Akhtar questioned the logic behind India intentionally losing a match when a victory would secure their place in the final. He also applauded India's fightback, highlighting the exceptional performances of Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah in defending a low total.

Furthermore, Akhtar criticised Pakistan's lack of fight in their previous match against India and raised concerns about the fitness of fast bowlers such as Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Afridi. He called for a renewed sense of determination from the Pakistani team and emphasised the need for improved consistency.

With India already securing a spot in the final, Pakistan's path to the title-deciding match depended on their performance against Sri Lanka in their next match.

