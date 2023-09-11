Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi's gesture to new dad Jasprit Bumrah wins hearts (WATCH)

Amid the intense cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan, a heartwarming moment unfolded during the Asia Cup 2023. Rain disrupted the match, but it provided an opportunity for Shaheen Afridi to surprise new father Jasprit Bumrah with a touching gift.

While the on-field rivalry between India and Pakistan in cricket is legendary, there are moments off the field that warm the hearts of fans worldwide. One such heartwarming incident occurred during the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game, which was temporarily halted due to rain. Shaheen Afridi approached Jasprit Bumrah with a touching gift. Bumrah and his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, had just welcomed a baby boy into their family, and Shaheen had a special present for the new father. The two fast bowlers shared an embrace, with Shaheen extending his congratulations and best wishes for happiness to Bumrah and his family.

Before their group stage match in the tournament, India and Pakistan cricketers were also spotted sharing light-hearted moments, including a meeting between Virat Kohli and Shaheen in the dressing room.

Rain on Sunday disrupted the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan, forcing it to be postponed to a reserve day after only 24.1 overs of play in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.

In this 50-over contest, India will resume at 147-2 on Monday following Pakistan's decision to bowl first in Colombo, where play was abruptly halted due to rain.

The addition of an extra day for this Super Four clash, the only match other than the final to receive this benefit, came after a previous group encounter between the two teams was washed out due to rain in Pallekele.

Rain has caused logistical challenges for the organisers in Sri Lanka, who are co-hosting the tournament with Pakistan. This competition serves as a prelude to the upcoming ODI World Cup.

