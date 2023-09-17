Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2023 Final: Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell leaves Sri Lanka in shambles

    In a sensational turn of events at the Asia Cup 2023 Final, Mohammed Siraj's blistering performance sent shockwaves through the cricketing world. Within just three spellbinding overs, Siraj orchestrated a remarkable five-wicket haul, leaving Sri Lanka in disarray.

    Asia Cup 2023 Final: Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell leaves Sri Lanka in shambles
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 17, 2023, 4:28 PM IST

    The Asia Cup 2023 Final between India and Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has already started living up to its billing as a high-stakes clash. In a dramatic turn of events, Sri Lanka found themselves in deep trouble, losing more than half their side in the opening 6 overs. The chief architect of this early collapse was none other than India's fiery pacer, Mohammed Siraj, who produced a stunning performance by taking 5 wickets in just 3 overs. Let's delve into the gripping details of this remarkable spell.

    Siraj's Spectacular Five-Wicket Haul:

    As the match began, all eyes were on the bowlers, hoping for an early breakthrough. Mohammed Siraj, known for his ability to strike early, did not disappoint. He bowled with sheer pace and precision, making life incredibly difficult for the Sri Lankan batsmen. Within the first 3 overs of the innings, Siraj accomplished an astonishing feat. He sent back five Sri Lankan batsmen to the pavilion, leaving the opposition reeling at a precarious score. His lethal delivery that moved both ways and his sharp bouncers proved too much to handle for the Sri Lankan top order.

    Sri Lanka, who were eager to secure their 14th Asian title, had their hopes dashed early in the final. The loss of half their side within 6 overs was a shocking turn of events and a testament to the devastating spell cast by Siraj. The top-order batsmen struggled to come to terms with his relentless pace and seam movement, leading to their untimely departures.

    The pressure is now squarely on Sri Lanka to recover from this disastrous start and try to post a competitive total. India, on the other hand, will be riding high on Siraj's heroics, looking to capitalize on this early advantage.

    Asia Cup 2023 Final: Will rain play spoilsport in India vs Sri Lanka clash?

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2023, 4:28 PM IST
