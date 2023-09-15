Asia Cup 2023: Colombo weather forecast; Rain possibility looms over India vs Bangladesh Super 4 match

The Colombo weather forecast raises concerns for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash between India and Bangladesh. As both teams strive to meet their objectives, fluctuating rain probabilities throughout the day could potentially interrupt the cricketing action.

As the Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Bangladesh unfolds in Colombo, the weather forecast is once again taking center stage, potentially impacting the cricketing action. Although the India vs. Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match may not hold critical implications for the final, both teams have their objectives to achieve. India seeks to assess its bench strength, while Bangladesh aims to address weaknesses before the ODI World Cup. However, the weather forecast for Colombo suggests the likelihood of rain interruptions.

According to Accuweather, rain probabilities fluctuate between 32% and 61% on Friday. The toss is expected to occur at 2:30 PM, indicating a possible on-time start to the match. Precipitation chances remain under 40% between 1 PM IST and 3 PM IST. Nevertheless, after 3 PM, the likelihood of rain steadily increases until 6 PM. As the evening progresses, the rain probabilities gradually diminish.

Here's the hourly weather forecast for Colombo today:

1 PM: Temperature - 30 degrees Celsius, Rain Probability - 34%

2 PM: Temperature - 30 degrees Celsius, Rain Probability - 34%

3 PM: Temperature - 31 degrees Celsius, Rain Probability - 39%

4 PM: Temperature - 30 degrees Celsius, Rain Probability - 49%

5 PM: Temperature - 29 degrees Celsius, Rain Probability - 61%

6 PM: Temperature - 29 degrees Celsius, Rain Probability - 61%

7 PM: Temperature - 28 degrees Celsius, Rain Probability - 49%

8 PM: Temperature - 28 degrees Celsius, Rain Probability - 47%

9 PM: Temperature - 29 degrees Celsius, Rain Probability - 51%

10 PM: Temperature - 28 degrees Celsius, Rain Probability - 38%

11 PM: Temperature - 27 degrees Celsius, Rain Probability - 32%

With fluctuating rain probabilities throughout the day, both teams and cricket enthusiasts will be keeping a close eye on the weather conditions, hoping for uninterrupted cricket action.

