Ashes 2023: Rain spoils England's victory chances; Australia retains the Ashes urn

The English side, known for thriving under favourable overhead conditions, faced disappointment when they needed it the most. Persistent downpour led to the abandonment of day five without a single ball being bowled, leaving England skipper, Ben Stokes, visibly disappointed. On the other hand, the Aussies had luck on their side, enabling them to retain the Ashes with a game in hand. The series now heads to its final Test match at the Kennington Oval, starting on July 27, 2023, with hopes for better weather.

Amidst the rain-soaked outcome, Australia emerged as the fortunate ones, reminiscent of England's similar rain-induced fortune in the past. Ten years ago, England retained the Ashes in 2013 thanks to rain at Old Trafford, while now the roles have reversed for the current series.

In the Test match, England initially took control, with Chris Woakes' phenomenal spell of 5 wickets dismantling the Australian batting lineup for 317 runs. However, the Australian batsmen, despite getting starts, failed to capitalize and build big innings. In response, England dominated with Zak Crawley's exceptional century, well-supported by Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, and skipper Ben Stokes.

England amassed a massive first-innings total of 592, leading Australia by 275 runs. Although Jonny Bairstow was left stranded on 99, England had a commanding position to make it 2-2. Unfortunately, persistent rain played spoilsport, leaving the hosts frustrated as the match ended in a draw, and Australia retained the Ashes.

Also Read: IND vs WI 2023: India's bowling coach criticises defensive approach of West Indian batters on slow pitch

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne played a crucial innings, scoring a stunning century of 111 runs, denying England the advantage of their substantial lead. Despite Joe Root's dismissal of Labuschagne, rain interrupted play, and Australia's position was secure at 214/5 at the end of day four, with Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green at the crease.

In the end, Australia's luck and Labuschagne's heroic century saw them retain the urn. England was left pondering what could have been, as the weather denied them a potential series victory.

Also Read: IND vs WI 2023: Rohit Sharma sets a record with double-digit scores in 30 consecutive Test innings