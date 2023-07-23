IND vs WI 2023: Rohit Sharma sets a record with double-digit scores in 30 consecutive Test innings

Rohit Sharma's name is etched in the history books as the first-ever player to score double-digit scores in 30 consecutive Test innings.

In these last 30 innings, Rohit Sharma has amassed a total of 1,645 runs, with an impressive average of 57.68. His ability to score runs consistently has been a major boost for the Indian cricket team in the Test format. Starting with the innings of 12 runs, Rohit embarked on this remarkable journey of consecutive double-digit scores in Test cricket. This streak includes some magnificent innings, such as his career-best score of 161 against England in Chennai. It was a knock filled with grace, elegance, and a display of his vast array of shots. Rohit's brilliant century helped India secure a crucial victory in that match.

His knocks of 83 against South Africa and 127 against England stand as a testament to his ability to anchor the innings and convert starts into big scores. Rohit has also climbed up the rankings in the ICC Test batting charts, earning him a place among the top batsmen in the world. He has become an integral part of India's Test lineup and has played a significant role in India's success in the format in recent years.

Rohit's approach to batting in Tests has evolved over time, showcasing a more disciplined and patient side to his game. His temperament and focus at the crease have allowed him to construct meaningful partnerships with his fellow batsmen, thereby contributing significantly to India's success as a team.

Here are Rohit Sharma's last 30 knocks in Test cricket:

12, 161, 26, 66, 25*, 49, 34, 30, 36, 12*, 83, 21, 19, 59, 11, 127, 29, 15, 46, 120, 32, 31, 12, 12, 35, 15, 43, 103, 80, 50* (batting)